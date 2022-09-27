New Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry Named for Diocese

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Diocese of Harrisburg is pleased to announce that Zachary Haney, a native of Danville, has been named Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries for the Diocese. An experienced youth and young adult leader, Haney began his new role with the Diocese on September 12th.

“The youth and young adult programs in our Diocese have been blessed with the addition of Zachary. Not only does he bring a wealth of experience working with youth, but also a deep love for the Catholic faith and an understanding of the circumstances our young people are facing,” said Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg. “I am pleased to welcome Zachary to our Diocesan family and I look forward to working with him in this important ministry for our Diocese.”

“Zack has experienced the variety of programs and opportunities the Church has to offer our youth and young adults. He also understands both the challenges and advantages of being a youth in today’s society. Both the search committee and I were impressed with Zack as a young and faithful Catholic and his particular perspective in this field of ministry. We are blessed to have him and look forward to supporting our parishes, colleges and Catholic schools in ministering to our young Catholics,” said Deacon Gregory Amarante, Secretary for Catholic Life and Evangelization for the Diocese.

“Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministry are all very near and dear to my heart. They were pivotal parts of my faith formation, where I feel like I experienced the deepest growth in my relationship with God and my relationship with others. I hope that I can help provide that same experience, through a sense of community and empowerment, for the all the young people of our Diocese,” said Haney.

Haney, a Pennsylvania native, has a master’s degree in Communication Arts from Marywood University and a bachelor’s degree in Financial Planning, also from Marywood. Prior to joining the Diocese, he was the Aquatics Director and head swimming and diving coach for Marywood University. Haney has also been very active with the university’s Campus Ministry, including holding various leadership roles with Volunteers in Action, the youth ministry team and Bible study, the Alternative Break Mission Trips, and the Catholic Men’s Group.

As the Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries in the Diocese of Harrisburg, Haney is responsible for the youth and young adult programs for the Diocese, specifically the Diocesan Youth Council; supporting parish youth ministry programs and the Diocesan CYO program; serving as the liaison for Catholic Scouting; supporting parish and regional young adult gatherings, including Theology on Tap; supporting the work of Catholic Campus Ministry for the colleges and universities within the Diocese; and developing formation programs for the youth and young adults in the Diocese. Haney is also the main point of contact for our parishes that wish to develop local youth and young adult ministry programs.

