New St. Joseph Building in Hanover Complete

Construction is now complete on the new addition to the St. Joseph Catholic School and Parish Center on Grandview Road in Hanover. Classes for students in preschool through grade 8 will begin the 2017-2018 school year in the new Parish Center addition. Teachers and staff will move in early June and are excited to begin a new school year united.

An open house was held on April 30, with hundreds of people attending to explore the new facilities. The new addition will provide more classroom space for students and parish groups, along with newer technology solutions and an outside area designated for a playground to be added.

The school is also launching a new look. A new school logo and uniforms featuring green polo shirts have recently been unveiled. The school families are all very excited for a fresh start for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year with all grades in one location.

St. Joseph Catholic School is still accepting new students for the upcoming school year. Class sizes will remain small. If you would like to schedule a tour or request more information, please contact the school office at 717-632-0118. Summer office hours will be Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.