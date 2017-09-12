New Windows at St. Pius Church Illustrate Tangible Signs of the Faith

Three new stained-glass windows at St. Pius X Church in Selinsgrove offer striking illustrations of the Catholic faith: the Sacrament of Baptism, Jesus with the children, and the Sacrament of Confirmation.

The parish recently installed the windows to begin replacing the plate glass ones that were original to the church, which was dedicated in the spring of 2008. The new stained-glass windows are on the northern side of the church.

Bishop Ronald Gainer celebrated Mass at the church on Aug. 20, during which he blessed the new windows. The centerpiece, featuring Jesus with children, was donated by parishioner Pauline Gemberling in memory of her husband.

According to Father Tukura Pius Michael, OP, pastor of St. Pius Parish, windows illustrating the Sacraments of Matrimony and Holy Orders will be forthcoming to replace the plate glass windows on the southern side.