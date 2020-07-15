HARRISBURG, Pa. – Today, July 15, 2020, Governor Wolf announced restrictions on dining facilities, bars, and workplaces in response to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth. Churches remain exempt from the Governor’s directive limiting the number of people that may gather indoors and outdoors.

Because of the vigilant efforts of the parishes in the Diocese regarding social distancing, wearing masks, and sanitation, there is no change to current Diocesan directives regarding the use of churches and public worship at this time.

Pastors continue to have the discretion, particularly if there is a local concern, to distribute Holy Communion after Mass and to further reduce seating should the need arise.

