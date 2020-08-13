The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
Annville
St. Paul the Apostle:
Frank Harvatine
Camp Hill
Good Shepherd:
Robert Reese
Sally Bogdan
Lonny Gohn, Sr.
Cornelius “Skip” Ceim
Thomas Dienno
Merrick Shook
Helen Dienno
Joan Godshall
Theresa Jasinski
Ada “Tina” Guarnieri
Renee Trimmer
Hector Christie
Elizabethtown
St. Peter:
Elizabeth Skundrich
Robin Ott
Fairfield
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Nancy Avery
Harrisburg
Holy Name of Jesus:
Robert F. Albrecht
Marie L. Conrad
Thomas A. Fick
Diane B. Flick
Patricia M. Gardner
Dr. Joseph J. Kandra
Ida A. Lio
Vincent E. McGraw
Joan K. Panaccione
Rebekah A. Reidinger
Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Rachael Wywadis
St. Leo the Great:
Sarah Jane St. Denis
York
St. Rose of Lima:
Roy Flinchbaugh
Keith Surdich
Jennifer Waltemyer
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in August during the past 25 years:
Deacon Morris MacAdam, 1996
Msgr. Thomas McGough, 1997
Msgr. Leo A. Beierschmitt, 2002
Deacon John Rocco, 2002
Father Francis Lahout, 2003
Father Hugh J. McLaughlin, 2005
Msgr. Francis Hudak, 2005
Father Charles Slough, 2009
Father Joseph Kofchock, 2010
Msgr. Thomas R. Brenner, 2011
Msgr. George W. Rost, 2012
Deacon Frank Eckman, 2012
Msgr. Thomas Smith, 2014
Father Kenneth Lawrence, 2017