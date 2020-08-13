FIND US ONLINE
News

August 13, 2020

Obituaries – August 13

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Annville
St. Paul the Apostle:
Frank Harvatine

Camp Hill
Good Shepherd:
Robert Reese
Sally Bogdan
Lonny Gohn, Sr.
Cornelius “Skip” Ceim
Thomas Dienno
Merrick Shook
Helen Dienno
Joan Godshall
Theresa Jasinski
Ada “Tina” Guarnieri
Renee Trimmer
Hector Christie

Elizabethtown
St. Peter:
Elizabeth Skundrich
Robin Ott

Fairfield
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Nancy Avery

Harrisburg
Holy Name of Jesus:
Robert F. Albrecht
Marie L. Conrad
Thomas A. Fick
Diane B. Flick
Patricia M. Gardner
Dr. Joseph J. Kandra
Ida A. Lio
Vincent E. McGraw
Joan K. Panaccione
Rebekah A. Reidinger

Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Rachael Wywadis

St. Leo the Great:
Sarah Jane St. Denis

York
St. Rose of Lima:
Roy Flinchbaugh
Keith Surdich
Jennifer Waltemyer

Sister Dorothy Franz, OSF

Sister M. Ursula Bowers

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in August during the past 25 years:

Deacon Morris MacAdam, 1996

Msgr. Thomas McGough, 1997

Msgr. Leo A. Beierschmitt, 2002

Deacon John Rocco, 2002

Father Francis Lahout, 2003

Father Hugh J. McLaughlin, 2005

Msgr. Francis Hudak, 2005

Father Charles Slough, 2009

Father Joseph Kofchock, 2010

Msgr. Thomas R.  Brenner, 2011

Msgr. George W. Rost, 2012

Deacon Frank Eckman, 2012

Msgr. Thomas Smith, 2014

Father Kenneth Lawrence, 2017

