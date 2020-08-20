FIND US ONLINE
August 20, 2020

Obituaries – August 20

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Abbottstown
Immaculate Heart of Mary:
Yvonne Staub

Bloomsburg
St. Columba:
Helen A. Pollard
William J. McElroy

Buchanan Valley
St. Ignatius Loyola:
Joan Dionne

Camp Hill
Good Shepherd:
Ector Christie
Virginia Devlin

Carlisle
St. Patrick:
William Yorko

Chambersburg
Corpus Christi:
Virginia Saam
Augusto “Gus” Siu

Elizabethtown
St. Peter:
Elizabeth Skundrich
Robin Ott

Greencastle
St. Mark the Evangelist:
Vi Szaflarski

Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Norma O’Connell
Daniel Reiley

Manchester
Holy Infant:
Helen Krout

McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Laverne W. Weaver

Mount Carmel
Our Lady of Mount Carmel:
James Baloni
Marie Narcavage

New Freedom
St. John the Baptist:
Charles Carroll Moulden
Armand Luke Hebert
Thomas J. Healy

Steelton
Prince of Peace:
Joseph Labashousky

York
St. Joseph:
Joseph O’Donnell

Sister Dorothy Franz, OSF

Sister M. Ursula Bowers

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in August during the past 25 years:

Deacon Morris MacAdam, 1996

Msgr. Thomas McGough, 1997

Msgr. Leo A. Beierschmitt, 2002

Deacon John Rocco, 2002

Father Francis Lahout, 2003

Father Hugh J. McLaughlin, 2005

Msgr. Francis Hudak, 2005

Father Charles Slough, 2009

Father Joseph Kofchock, 2010

Msgr. Thomas R.  Brenner, 2011

Msgr. George W. Rost, 2012

Deacon Frank Eckman, 2012

Msgr. Thomas Smith, 2014

Father Kenneth Lawrence, 2017

