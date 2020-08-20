The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
Abbottstown
Immaculate Heart of Mary:
Yvonne Staub
Bloomsburg
St. Columba:
Helen A. Pollard
William J. McElroy
Buchanan Valley
St. Ignatius Loyola:
Joan Dionne
Camp Hill
Good Shepherd:
Ector Christie
Virginia Devlin
Carlisle
St. Patrick:
William Yorko
Chambersburg
Corpus Christi:
Virginia Saam
Augusto “Gus” Siu
Elizabethtown
St. Peter:
Elizabeth Skundrich
Robin Ott
Greencastle
St. Mark the Evangelist:
Vi Szaflarski
Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Norma O’Connell
Daniel Reiley
Manchester
Holy Infant:
Helen Krout
McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Laverne W. Weaver
Mount Carmel
Our Lady of Mount Carmel:
James Baloni
Marie Narcavage
New Freedom
St. John the Baptist:
Charles Carroll Moulden
Armand Luke Hebert
Thomas J. Healy
Steelton
Prince of Peace:
Joseph Labashousky
York
St. Joseph:
Joseph O’Donnell
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in August during the past 25 years:
Deacon Morris MacAdam, 1996
Msgr. Thomas McGough, 1997
Msgr. Leo A. Beierschmitt, 2002
Deacon John Rocco, 2002
Father Francis Lahout, 2003
Father Hugh J. McLaughlin, 2005
Msgr. Francis Hudak, 2005
Father Charles Slough, 2009
Father Joseph Kofchock, 2010
Msgr. Thomas R. Brenner, 2011
Msgr. George W. Rost, 2012
Deacon Frank Eckman, 2012
Msgr. Thomas Smith, 2014
Father Kenneth Lawrence, 2017