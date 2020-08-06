The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.
Coal Township
Our Lady of Hope:
Luke Joseph Mirolli
Dallastown
St. Joseph:
Patricia Sueck
Margaret Carr
Vincent Shyblowski
Violet Descar
Richard Wade
Andrew Thompson
Lewis Hazlett, III
Deborah Collare
Louis Mazzarella
Harrisburg
Cathedral Parish of St. Patrick:
Charles Egresitz
Joseph Fazzolari
Catherine Storez
St. Catherine Labouré:
Rose DiStefano
Florence Erbel
St. Margaret Mary:
F. Ann Guarneschelli
Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Emil Drobnock
Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Timothy Glassmyer
St. John Neumann:
Ruth Tormas
Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Anne Heverling
Virginia E. Eisenhauer
Wilma Urban
Ralph J. Troain
Eleanor Gassert
McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Mary Ann Lake
Loretta J. Topper
New Holland
Our Lady of Lourdes:
Robert Zdon
Rohrerstown
St. Leo the Great:
Helen F. Kingston
Sunbury
St. Monica:
Frances E. Martin
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in August during the past 25 years:
Deacon Morris MacAdam, 1996
Msgr. Thomas McGough, 1997
Msgr. Leo A. Beierschmitt, 2002
Deacon John Rocco, 2002
Father Francis Lahout, 2003
Father Hugh J. McLaughlin, 2005
Msgr. Francis Hudak, 2005
Father Charles Slough, 2009
Father Joseph Kofchock, 2010
Msgr. Thomas R. Brenner, 2011
Msgr. George W. Rost, 2012
Deacon Frank Eckman, 2012
Msgr. Thomas Smith, 2014
Father Kenneth Lawrence, 2017