August 6, 2020

Obituaries – August 6

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Coal Township
Our Lady of Hope:
Luke Joseph Mirolli

Dallastown
St. Joseph:
Patricia Sueck
Margaret Carr
Vincent Shyblowski
Violet Descar
Richard Wade
Andrew Thompson
Lewis Hazlett, III
Deborah Collare
Louis Mazzarella

Harrisburg
Cathedral Parish of St. Patrick:
Charles Egresitz
Joseph Fazzolari
Catherine Storez

St. Catherine Labouré:
Rose DiStefano
Florence Erbel

St. Margaret Mary:
F. Ann Guarneschelli

Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Emil Drobnock

Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Timothy Glassmyer

St. John Neumann:
Ruth Tormas

Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Anne Heverling
Virginia E. Eisenhauer
Wilma Urban
Ralph J. Troain
Eleanor Gassert

McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Mary Ann Lake
Loretta J. Topper

New Holland
Our Lady of Lourdes:
Robert Zdon

Rohrerstown
St. Leo the Great:
Helen F. Kingston

Sunbury
St. Monica:
Frances E. Martin

Sister M. Ursula Bowers

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in August during the past 25 years:

Deacon Morris MacAdam, 1996

Msgr. Thomas McGough, 1997

Msgr. Leo A. Beierschmitt, 2002

Deacon John Rocco, 2002

Father Francis Lahout, 2003

Father Hugh J. McLaughlin, 2005

Msgr. Francis Hudak, 2005

Father Charles Slough, 2009

Father Joseph Kofchock, 2010

Msgr. Thomas R.  Brenner, 2011

Msgr. George W. Rost, 2012

Deacon Frank Eckman, 2012

Msgr. Thomas Smith, 2014

Father Kenneth Lawrence, 2017

