July 16, 2020

Obituaries – July 16

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Abbottstown
Immaculate Heart of Mary:
Judy Goley

Berwick
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Ronald Isvak
Stephen Gaito

Carlisle
St. Patrick:
Suzanne Nicholl Ferguson

Conewago
Sacred Heart of Jesus:
Shirley Crouse

Harrisburg
Cathedral Parish of St. Patrick:
Joan Gourley

Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Henry J. Piccinini

Lancaster
St. Joseph:
Edmund L. Kachnoskie
Beryl A. Coccio
Catherine Feeney Crawford
Vonda “Vonnie” L. Kirchner

Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Terrence Smith
Anne Heverling

Littlestown
St. Aloysius:
Robert G. “Jerry” Breighner

McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Teresa Conrad

Milton
St. Joseph:
Edward Wilhour

Mount Carmel
Divine Redeemer:
Mark Adzema

New Freedom
St. John the Baptist:
Mary E. Gray
Frank Bodani

Palmyra
Holy Spirit:
Rose Robel
Ramon Valdez

Shippensburg
Our Lady of the Visitation:
Douglas Kauffman

Sunbury
St. Monica:
Mary Dietrick

Sister Miriam Butz, RSM

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in July during the past 25 years:

Father Joseph Ceponis, 1997

Msgr. Joseph Kealy, 1997

Father Charles Procopio, 1997

Deacon Joseph Sahd, 1998

Msgr. Cletus Wagman, 2001

Father Joseph Coyne, 2001

Deacon Gerard Kole, 2002

Father Ramon Rivera-Lopez, 2007

Father Daniel Mahoney, 2007

Father Frederick A. Farace, 2018

Deacon Robert E. Weaver, 2018.

