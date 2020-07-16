The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.
Abbottstown
Immaculate Heart of Mary:
Judy Goley
Berwick
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Ronald Isvak
Stephen Gaito
Carlisle
St. Patrick:
Suzanne Nicholl Ferguson
Conewago
Sacred Heart of Jesus:
Shirley Crouse
Harrisburg
Cathedral Parish of St. Patrick:
Joan Gourley
Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Henry J. Piccinini
Lancaster
St. Joseph:
Edmund L. Kachnoskie
Beryl A. Coccio
Catherine Feeney Crawford
Vonda “Vonnie” L. Kirchner
Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Terrence Smith
Anne Heverling
Littlestown
St. Aloysius:
Robert G. “Jerry” Breighner
McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Teresa Conrad
Milton
St. Joseph:
Edward Wilhour
Mount Carmel
Divine Redeemer:
Mark Adzema
New Freedom
St. John the Baptist:
Mary E. Gray
Frank Bodani
Palmyra
Holy Spirit:
Rose Robel
Ramon Valdez
Shippensburg
Our Lady of the Visitation:
Douglas Kauffman
Sunbury
St. Monica:
Mary Dietrick
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in July during the past 25 years:
Father Joseph Ceponis, 1997
Msgr. Joseph Kealy, 1997
Father Charles Procopio, 1997
Deacon Joseph Sahd, 1998
Msgr. Cletus Wagman, 2001
Father Joseph Coyne, 2001
Deacon Gerard Kole, 2002
Father Ramon Rivera-Lopez, 2007
Father Daniel Mahoney, 2007
Father Frederick A. Farace, 2018
Deacon Robert E. Weaver, 2018.