FIND US ONLINE
  1. Home
  2. News\Events
  3. Obituaries - July 2

News

July 2, 2020

Obituaries – July 2

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Bloomsburg
St. Columba:
Daniel J. Bauman
Helen Wallace

Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker:
Barbara Carr

Carlisle
St. Patrick:
Patrick Leonard
Bernette A. (Bert) Leubbers

Harrisburg
Holy Name of Jesus:
William E. O’Connell
John A. Sgrignoli
Robert J. Watters
Viola L. Reich

St. Catherine Labouré:
Betty Ann Dunbar
Suzanne Weir
Linda Garver
Dolores Fitting

St. Francis of Assisi:
Carmen Santiago

Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Estelle Saxton

Lebanon
St. Cecilia:
Howard Kline III
Harold Joseph “Joe” Gonya

Marysville
Our Lady of Good Counsel:
Ruth H. Scholl

McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Leon Lawrence

Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Alexis Matinchek Carnes

Mount Carmel
Our Lady of Mount Carmel:
Catherine Haupt
Thomas Schott

Mount Joy
Mary, Mother of the Church:
John Flounlacker

Sister Miriam Butz, RSM

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in July during the past 25 years:

Father Joseph Ceponis, 1997

Msgr. Joseph Kealy, 1997

Father Charles Procopio, 1997

Deacon Joseph Sahd, 1998

Msgr. Cletus Wagman, 2001

Father Joseph Coyne, 2001

Deacon Gerard Kole, 2002

Father Ramon Rivera-Lopez, 2007

Father Daniel Mahoney, 2007

Father Frederick A. Farace, 2018

Deacon Robert E. Weaver, 2018.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
News\Events, Obituaries
Story Archives