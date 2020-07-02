The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
Bloomsburg
St. Columba:
Daniel J. Bauman
Helen Wallace
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker:
Barbara Carr
Carlisle
St. Patrick:
Patrick Leonard
Bernette A. (Bert) Leubbers
Harrisburg
Holy Name of Jesus:
William E. O’Connell
John A. Sgrignoli
Robert J. Watters
Viola L. Reich
St. Catherine Labouré:
Betty Ann Dunbar
Suzanne Weir
Linda Garver
Dolores Fitting
St. Francis of Assisi:
Carmen Santiago
Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Estelle Saxton
Lebanon
St. Cecilia:
Howard Kline III
Harold Joseph “Joe” Gonya
Marysville
Our Lady of Good Counsel:
Ruth H. Scholl
McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Leon Lawrence
Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Alexis Matinchek Carnes
Mount Carmel
Our Lady of Mount Carmel:
Catherine Haupt
Thomas Schott
Mount Joy
Mary, Mother of the Church:
John Flounlacker
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in July during the past 25 years:
Father Joseph Ceponis, 1997
Msgr. Joseph Kealy, 1997
Father Charles Procopio, 1997
Deacon Joseph Sahd, 1998
Msgr. Cletus Wagman, 2001
Father Joseph Coyne, 2001
Deacon Gerard Kole, 2002
Father Ramon Rivera-Lopez, 2007
Father Daniel Mahoney, 2007
Father Frederick A. Farace, 2018
Deacon Robert E. Weaver, 2018.