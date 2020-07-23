FIND US ONLINE
  1. Home
  2. News\Events
  3. Obituaries - July 23

News

July 23, 2020

Obituaries – July 23

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Annville
St. Paul the Apostle:
Sally Owens

Berwick
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Stephen Gaito

Carlisle
St. Patrick:
Thomas R. Jackson

Fairfield
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Margaret Polley

Hanover
St. Vincent de Paul:
James Eberman
Evangeline Luckenbaugh
Elena-Beth Alejandre
William Kepner
Constance Renoll
Frances Doll Rickrode

Harrisburg
St. Francis of Assisi:
Ana Monroig

Kulpmont
Holy Angels:
Geraldine Shimko
Veronica Mackavage

Lancaster
St. Anthony of Padua:
Norman Bell

Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Paul Demko

Selinsgrove
St. Pius X:
Richard Bunting

Steelton
Prince of Peace:
Cecilia (Hren) Bosnjak

York
St. Joseph:
Ann Castaldi

St. Rose of Lima:
Lillian Borsa

Sister Miriam Butz, RSM

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in July during the past 25 years:

Father Joseph Ceponis, 1997

Msgr. Joseph Kealy, 1997

Father Charles Procopio, 1997

Deacon Joseph Sahd, 1998

Msgr. Cletus Wagman, 2001

Father Joseph Coyne, 2001

Deacon Gerard Kole, 2002

Father Ramon Rivera-Lopez, 2007

Father Daniel Mahoney, 2007

Father Frederick A. Farace, 2018

Deacon Robert E. Weaver, 2018.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
News\Events, Obituaries
Story Archives