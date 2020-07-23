The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
Annville
St. Paul the Apostle:
Sally Owens
Berwick
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Stephen Gaito
Carlisle
St. Patrick:
Thomas R. Jackson
Fairfield
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Margaret Polley
Hanover
St. Vincent de Paul:
James Eberman
Evangeline Luckenbaugh
Elena-Beth Alejandre
William Kepner
Constance Renoll
Frances Doll Rickrode
Harrisburg
St. Francis of Assisi:
Ana Monroig
Kulpmont
Holy Angels:
Geraldine Shimko
Veronica Mackavage
Lancaster
St. Anthony of Padua:
Norman Bell
Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Paul Demko
Selinsgrove
St. Pius X:
Richard Bunting
Steelton
Prince of Peace:
Cecilia (Hren) Bosnjak
York
St. Joseph:
Ann Castaldi
St. Rose of Lima:
Lillian Borsa
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in July during the past 25 years:
Father Joseph Ceponis, 1997
Msgr. Joseph Kealy, 1997
Father Charles Procopio, 1997
Deacon Joseph Sahd, 1998
Msgr. Cletus Wagman, 2001
Father Joseph Coyne, 2001
Deacon Gerard Kole, 2002
Father Ramon Rivera-Lopez, 2007
Father Daniel Mahoney, 2007
Father Frederick A. Farace, 2018
Deacon Robert E. Weaver, 2018.