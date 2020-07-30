The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
Berwick
St. Joseph:
June S. Villa Cooke
Marguerite “Margie” Lovecchio
Paul M. Levitski
Mary Ann Peterson
Verna E. Grifasi
Grace M. Cretella
Nancy A. Procida
Philomena Dalto
Elaine DiAustine Ego
Gaetano “Guy” Bankes
John “Jack” Papada
Bloomsburg
St. Columba:
Helen Anne Pollard
Carlisle
St. Patrick:
Ann Marie Warrell Ferriman
Cynthia L. Killmeyer-Ebert
Jonestown
Our Lady of Fatima:
Maureen Mumma
Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Rita Corsi
Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
John Arnold
Anne Heverling
Virginia Eisenhauer
Wilma Urban
St. Cecilia:
Jacqueline Saylor
Lewistown
Sacred Heart of Jesus:
John J. Lommo
Dr. Robert L. Kauffman
Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Lee Tyson
Steelton
Prince of Peace:
Peggy Ann Cigic
Marjorie Belsak
Sunbury
St. Monica:
Leona Schreffler
York
St. Joseph:
Dale E. Hein
John “Jack” Welsh
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in August during the past 25 years:
Deacon Morris MacAdam, 1996
Msgr. Thomas McGough, 1997
Msgr. Leo A. Beierschmitt, 2002
Deacon John Rocco, 2002
Father Francis Lahout, 2003
Father Hugh J. McLaughlin, 2005
Msgr. Francis Hudak, 2005
Father Charles Slough, 2009
Father Joseph Kofchock, 2010
Msgr. Thomas R. Brenner, 2011
Msgr. George W. Rost, 2012
Deacon Frank Eckman, 2012
Msgr. Thomas Smith, 2014
Father Kenneth Lawrence, 2017