The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones.
The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Camp Hill
Good Shepherd:
Helen Dienno
Thomas Dienno
Conewago
Sacred Heart of Jesus:
Rose M. Murren
Francis R. McDannell
Kulpmont
Holy Angels:
Anthony J. Varano
Lewisburg
Sacred Heart of Jesus:
Eileen Benfer
Evelyn Petery
Elaine Schrader
John Rolinc
Agnes Lewis
Rik Paulsen
Littlestown
St. Aloysius:
Robert P. Panek
Marysville
Our Lady of Good Counsel:
Paul N. Smith, Jr.
Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Marie Buckman
Constance McNamara
Mary Casper
New Holland
Our Lady of Lourdes:
Helen Pekofsky
Elizabeth Irons
Sunbury
St. Monica:
Michael F. Gilroy
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in June during the past 25 years:
Msgr. Francis Taylor, 1997
Father Augustine Zan, 1999
Father Joseph Kelly, 2000
Father Robert Burns, Jr., 2001
Father Thomas J. Gralinski, 2005
Father William Geiger, CSSR, 2007
Father T. Ronald Haney, 2012
Father Andre J. Meluskey, 2013
Father Francis T. Menei, 2019