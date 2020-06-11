FIND US ONLINE
June 11, 2020

Obituaries – June 11

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Camp Hill
Good Shepherd:
Helen Dienno
Thomas Dienno

Conewago
Sacred Heart of Jesus:
Rose M. Murren
Francis R. McDannell

Kulpmont
Holy Angels:
Anthony J. Varano

Lewisburg
Sacred Heart of Jesus:
Eileen Benfer
Evelyn Petery
Elaine Schrader
John Rolinc
Agnes Lewis
Rik Paulsen

Littlestown
St. Aloysius:
Robert P. Panek

Marysville
Our Lady of Good Counsel:
Paul N. Smith, Jr.

Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Marie Buckman
Constance McNamara
Mary Casper

New Holland
Our Lady of Lourdes:
Helen Pekofsky
Elizabeth Irons

Sunbury
St. Monica:
Michael F. Gilroy

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in June during the past 25 years:

Msgr. Francis Taylor, 1997

Father Augustine Zan, 1999

Father Joseph Kelly, 2000

Father Robert Burns, Jr., 2001

Father Thomas J. Gralinski, 2005

Father William Geiger, CSSR, 2007

Father T. Ronald Haney, 2012

Father Andre J. Meluskey, 2013

Father Francis T. Menei, 2019

