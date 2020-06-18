FIND US ONLINE
June 18, 2020

Obituaries – June 18

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker:
Marie A. Arthur

Carlisle
St. Patrick:
William J. Bailey

Hanover
St. Vincent de Paul:
Peggy Moul
Dale Thomas
Carl Groft

Harrisburg
Holy Name of Jesus:
Patricia Ann Reed
Sandra K. Groce
Michael D. Cirillo
Capt. Robert J. Miller

St. Margaret Mary:
Joan Homa
Bertha Potter
William E. Weihbrecht
Anna Fuchs
MaryAnn Piscitelli

Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Vito Amato

Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Joan Carpenter

Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Guy Hartman
Gail Rusnak
Margaret “Betty” Edkin

Littlestown
St. Aloysius:
Opal L. Redding

Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Elizabeth Diffendall

New Freedom
St. John the Baptist:
Leonard Moleskie
Madeline Kurtinitis

York
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Andrew Kolsovsky
John Borsa

St. Joseph:
Vincent Shyblowski

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in June during the past 25 years:

Msgr. Francis Taylor, 1997

Father Augustine Zan, 1999

Father Joseph Kelly, 2000

Father Robert Burns, Jr., 2001

Father Thomas J. Gralinski, 2005

Father William Geiger, CSSR, 2007

Father T. Ronald Haney, 2012

Father Andre J. Meluskey, 2013

Father Francis T. Menei, 2019

