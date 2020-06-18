The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker:
Marie A. Arthur
Carlisle
St. Patrick:
William J. Bailey
Hanover
St. Vincent de Paul:
Peggy Moul
Dale Thomas
Carl Groft
Harrisburg
Holy Name of Jesus:
Patricia Ann Reed
Sandra K. Groce
Michael D. Cirillo
Capt. Robert J. Miller
St. Margaret Mary:
Joan Homa
Bertha Potter
William E. Weihbrecht
Anna Fuchs
MaryAnn Piscitelli
Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Vito Amato
Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Joan Carpenter
Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Guy Hartman
Gail Rusnak
Margaret “Betty” Edkin
Littlestown
St. Aloysius:
Opal L. Redding
Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Elizabeth Diffendall
New Freedom
St. John the Baptist:
Leonard Moleskie
Madeline Kurtinitis
York
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Andrew Kolsovsky
John Borsa
St. Joseph:
Vincent Shyblowski
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in June during the past 25 years:
Msgr. Francis Taylor, 1997
Father Augustine Zan, 1999
Father Joseph Kelly, 2000
Father Robert Burns, Jr., 2001
Father Thomas J. Gralinski, 2005
Father William Geiger, CSSR, 2007
Father T. Ronald Haney, 2012
Father Andre J. Meluskey, 2013
Father Francis T. Menei, 2019