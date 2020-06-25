FIND US ONLINE
June 25, 2020

Obituaries – June 25

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Abbottstown
Immaculate Heart of Mary:
Louise Snoots

Bloomsburg
St. Columba:
Victor L. Kimsal

Coal Township
Our Lady of Hope:
Rita Yost

Elizabethtown
St. Peter:
Kathy Jo Narkiewiz

Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Gail Marie Rusnak
Margaret “Betty” Edkin
Shirley Houtz
Terrence Smith

St. Benedict the Abbot:
Maryann R. Ray
Gloria J. Guerrisi

Manheim
St. Richard:
Nancy Smith

Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Larry Carr
Betty Houser

Rohrerstown
St. Leo the Great:
Rene Rheault
Patrick Wippel
Nicholas Schmalhofer

Sunbury
St. Monica:
Elsie Burke

York
St. Rose of Lima:
Richard Steinfelt

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in June during the past 25 years:

Msgr. Francis Taylor, 1997

Father Augustine Zan, 1999

Father Joseph Kelly, 2000

Father Robert Burns, Jr., 2001

Father Thomas J. Gralinski, 2005

Father William Geiger, CSSR, 2007

Father T. Ronald Haney, 2012

Father Andre J. Meluskey, 2013

Father Francis T. Menei, 2019

