The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.
Abbottstown
Immaculate Heart of Mary:
Louise Snoots
Bloomsburg
St. Columba:
Victor L. Kimsal
Coal Township
Our Lady of Hope:
Rita Yost
Elizabethtown
St. Peter:
Kathy Jo Narkiewiz
Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Gail Marie Rusnak
Margaret “Betty” Edkin
Shirley Houtz
Terrence Smith
St. Benedict the Abbot:
Maryann R. Ray
Gloria J. Guerrisi
Manheim
St. Richard:
Nancy Smith
Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Larry Carr
Betty Houser
Rohrerstown
St. Leo the Great:
Rene Rheault
Patrick Wippel
Nicholas Schmalhofer
Sunbury
St. Monica:
Elsie Burke
York
St. Rose of Lima:
Richard Steinfelt
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in June during the past 25 years:
Msgr. Francis Taylor, 1997
Father Augustine Zan, 1999
Father Joseph Kelly, 2000
Father Robert Burns, Jr., 2001
Father Thomas J. Gralinski, 2005
Father William Geiger, CSSR, 2007
Father T. Ronald Haney, 2012
Father Andre J. Meluskey, 2013
Father Francis T. Menei, 2019