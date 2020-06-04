FIND US ONLINE
  3. Obituaries - June 4

News

June 4, 2020

Obituaries – June 4

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Buchanan Valley
St. Ignatius Loyola:
Brenda Althoff

Coal Township
Our Lady of Hope:
Mary M. Schickley
Clara Jones
Mark Radziewicz

Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Natalie Shovlin

Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Joseph Dennis

St. John Neumann:
David Gaydos
Joan Brown
Joseph Brown

McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Albert Neiderer

Millersville
St. Philip the Apostle:
Edward J. Zuschmidt

Mount Carmel
Divine Redeemer:
Mark D. Gondal
Donald “Ski” Trelinski
Violet Yanick

Our Lady of Mount Carmel:
Mike Coakley
Ann Wenrich
Raymond Malkoski

Mount Joy
Mary, Mother of the Church:
Carole Sullivan

New Holland
Our Lady of Lourdes:
Suzanne Lam

Palmyra
Holy Spirit:
Helen T. Landis

Selinsgrove
St. Pius X:
Anna Price
Margaret Lewis

Shippensburg
Our Lady of the Visitation:
Angelo Costanzo

York
St. Joseph:
John Olshefski
Margaret Sciortino

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in June during the past 25 years:

Msgr. Francis Taylor, 1997

Father Augustine Zan, 1999

Father Joseph Kelly, 2000

Father Robert Burns, Jr., 2001

Father Thomas J. Gralinski, 2005

Father William Geiger, CSSR, 2007

Father T. Ronald Haney, 2012

Father Andre J. Meluskey, 2013

Father Francis T. Menei, 2019

