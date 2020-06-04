The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.
Buchanan Valley
St. Ignatius Loyola:
Brenda Althoff
Coal Township
Our Lady of Hope:
Mary M. Schickley
Clara Jones
Mark Radziewicz
Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Natalie Shovlin
Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Joseph Dennis
St. John Neumann:
David Gaydos
Joan Brown
Joseph Brown
McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Albert Neiderer
Millersville
St. Philip the Apostle:
Edward J. Zuschmidt
Mount Carmel
Divine Redeemer:
Mark D. Gondal
Donald “Ski” Trelinski
Violet Yanick
Our Lady of Mount Carmel:
Mike Coakley
Ann Wenrich
Raymond Malkoski
Mount Joy
Mary, Mother of the Church:
Carole Sullivan
New Holland
Our Lady of Lourdes:
Suzanne Lam
Palmyra
Holy Spirit:
Helen T. Landis
Selinsgrove
St. Pius X:
Anna Price
Margaret Lewis
Shippensburg
Our Lady of the Visitation:
Angelo Costanzo
York
St. Joseph:
John Olshefski
Margaret Sciortino
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in June during the past 25 years:
Msgr. Francis Taylor, 1997
Father Augustine Zan, 1999
Father Joseph Kelly, 2000
Father Robert Burns, Jr., 2001
Father Thomas J. Gralinski, 2005
Father William Geiger, CSSR, 2007
Father T. Ronald Haney, 2012
Father Andre J. Meluskey, 2013
Father Francis T. Menei, 2019