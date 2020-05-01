The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones.
Benton
Christ the King:
Gerald Zeveney
Bloomsburg
St. Columba:
John F. Miller
Jane H. Heuermann
Margaret S. Sponenberg
Blue Ridge Summit:
St. Rita:
Shirley Ford
Stanley McIntire
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker:
Charlene Orndorff
Carlisle
St. Patrick:
Thomas J. Dermott
Dorothy G. Valley
Coal Township
Our Lady of Hope:
Loretta Greco
Alphonse J. Sieklicki
Fairfield
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Sylvia Rosensteel
Mary Ann Slazinski
Harrisburg
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament:
Joni B. Wade
St. Catherine Labouré:
Marguerite MacDonald
Ruth Wittle
Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Beth Frola
Vae Tancredi
Kulpmont
Holy Angels:
Joseph Miriello, Sr.
Myron Troyanosky
Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Rita Boyd
Julia Gottschall
Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Salvatore H. Ferrara
Edgard Lesher, Sr.
Giuseppa Passalacqua
Gloria Mae Tatar
Cyril W. Werth
St. Cecilia:
Mary Ann Gomez
Judi Long
Elizabeth Rivera
McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Emily Smith
D. Michael Vial
Mechanicsburg
St. Joseph:
Raymond Bolster
Anne Grasha
Jeanne Rusnak
James Smith
Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Joan Matincheck
Linda E. Roberts
Milton
St. Joseph:
Beatrice Gharett
Mount Carmel
Divine Redeemer:
Carrie M. Sawicki
New Cumberland
St. Theresa:
Joan Costello
Susan Easton
Dorothy Lingenfelter
Joseph Murphy
Joan Raudenbush
Joseph Semenkow
Margaret Zeplin
New Freedom
St. John the Baptist:
Mary “Betty” Colbert
Robert Christian Geiser
Joyce Malone
Quarryville
St. Catherine of Siena:
Julia Eckman
Joe McKelvey
Rohrerstown
St. Leo the Great:
Patricia M. Nicklaus
Rene D. Rheault
Patrick V. Wippel
Selinsgrove
St. Pius X:
Anne Veronick
York
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Pat Hoyt
Ed Mann, Sr.
St. Rose of Lima:
Alfred Figaszewski
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in May during the past 25 years:
Msgr. George Lentocha, 1997
Father John Smith, 1999
Msgr. Hubert J. McGuire, 2003
Father John Campion, 2010
Father Richard P. Waldron, 2011
Bishop Joseph P. McFadden, 2013