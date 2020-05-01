FIND US ONLINE
  1. Home
  2. News\Events
  3. Obituaries

News

May 1, 2020

Obituaries

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones.

Benton
Christ the King:
Gerald Zeveney

Bloomsburg
St. Columba:
John F. Miller
Jane H. Heuermann
Margaret S. Sponenberg

Blue Ridge Summit:
St. Rita:
Shirley Ford
Stanley McIntire

Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker:
Charlene Orndorff

Carlisle
St. Patrick:
Thomas J. Dermott
Dorothy G. Valley

Coal Township
Our Lady of Hope:
Loretta Greco
Alphonse J. Sieklicki

Fairfield
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Sylvia Rosensteel
Mary Ann Slazinski

Harrisburg
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament:
Joni B. Wade

St. Catherine Labouré:
Marguerite MacDonald
Ruth Wittle

Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Beth Frola
Vae Tancredi

Kulpmont
Holy Angels:
Joseph Miriello, Sr.
Myron Troyanosky

Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Rita Boyd
Julia Gottschall

Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Salvatore H. Ferrara
Edgard Lesher, Sr.
Giuseppa Passalacqua
Gloria Mae Tatar
Cyril W. Werth

St. Cecilia:
Mary Ann Gomez
Judi Long
Elizabeth Rivera

McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Emily Smith
D. Michael Vial

Mechanicsburg
St. Joseph:
Raymond Bolster
Anne Grasha
Jeanne Rusnak
James Smith

Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Joan Matincheck
Linda E. Roberts

Milton
St. Joseph:
Beatrice Gharett

Mount Carmel
Divine Redeemer:
Carrie M. Sawicki

New Cumberland
St. Theresa:
Joan Costello
Susan Easton
Dorothy Lingenfelter
Joseph Murphy
Joan Raudenbush
Joseph Semenkow
Margaret Zeplin

New Freedom
St. John the Baptist:
Mary “Betty” Colbert
Robert Christian Geiser
Joyce Malone

Quarryville
St. Catherine of Siena:
Julia Eckman
Joe McKelvey

Rohrerstown
St. Leo the Great:
Patricia M. Nicklaus
Rene D. Rheault
Patrick V. Wippel

Selinsgrove
St. Pius X:
Anne Veronick

York
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Pat Hoyt
Ed Mann, Sr.

St. Rose of Lima:
Alfred Figaszewski

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in May during the past 25 years:

Msgr. George Lentocha, 1997

Father John Smith, 1999

Msgr. Hubert J. McGuire, 2003

Father John Campion, 2010

Father Richard P. Waldron, 2011

Bishop Joseph P. McFadden, 2013

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
News\Events, Obituaries
Story Archives