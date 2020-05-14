FIND US ONLINE
May 14, 2020

Obituaries – May 14

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Abbottstown
Immaculate Heart of Mary:
Dr. Jose Garcia
William Dillman

Blue Ridge Summit
St. Rita:
Stanley McIntire

Buchanan Valley
St. Ignatius Loyola:
Clara Redding

Carlisle
St. Patrick:
Zetta Esper

Conewago
Sacred Heart of Jesus:
Doris M. Shrader

Fairfield
Immaculate Conception BVM:
Constance Farabaugh

Greencastle
St. Mark the Evangelist:
Fred Karinshak
Paul Smithers

Hanover
St. Vincent de Paul:
Carol Marzek
Dorothy Rippeon
Joanne Reese

Harrisburg
Holy Name of Jesus:
Judith Williams
Cecelia K. McNally
William R. Montone
Eugene P. Zerance, Sr.
Marlene A. Wheeler

St. Catherine Labouré:
Elaine Keisling
Charles Maxwell

St. Margaret Mary:
Elmer Rolla
Ida Mae Culhane
William Lyons

Kulpmont
Holy Angels:
Rita Buggy

Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Richard E. Buckwalter

St. John Neumann:
Jim Toole
Norman Koltunovich
Jerry Walsh
Bob Wells

St. Joseph:
Charlotte A. Dicola
Salvatore T. Crowther, Jr.
Susan Marie Snyder Bleacher
Geraldine L. DiCrocco
Charles Rathsam
Florence M. Patterson
Harold Sheaffer
Dawn Sheaffer
Betty J. Hamaker
Patricia R. Bostick
Charlotte M. Geib
Dale A. Pasker
Richard E. Painter
Amalie M. “Molly” Reynolds
Joan Lyn DeBakey
Rosemary Gramola
Gloria M. Myers
Betty Lou Weaver
Margaret W. Wilhelm
Frances M. Bair
Deacon Martin C. Light, Sr.
Robert M. Landis

Lewisburg
Sacred Heart of Jesus:
Richard Greb
Verne Wolfe
Thomas Downs
Frank Yurkoski
Eleanor Tanner
Barbara Roy
Sherri Morrison

Lewistown
Sacred Heart of Jesus:
Genevieve “Jean” Gregos

Littlestown
St. Aloysius:
Leonard J. Kersheskey
Pauline Orendorff

Manheim
St. Richard:
Ruth Damback
Joseph Hennessey

McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM:
Ava Lawrence
Rodney C. Rider
Nicholas J. Staub
Donald Bollinger

Mechanicsburg
St. Joseph:
Patricia Herceg
Doug Jorich

St. Katharine Drexel:
Joan Danko

Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Henry Via

Millersville
St. Philip the Apostle:
Raymond H. Beach
Regina Miller
Thomas Shultz
Carmine Taglieri
Maria Wendt

Mount Carmel
Divine Redeemer:
Thomas J. Cole, Sr.

New Cumberland
St. Theresa:
Susan Easton
Joseph Semenkow
Margaret Zeplin

New Freedom
St. John the Baptist:
Robert Roy Bushman, Sr.
Mary “Betty” Colbert
Linda Greer
James Schmidt

Quarryville
St. Catherine of Siena:
Mary Jean Ross
Joseph McKelvey

Roaring Creek
Our Lady of Mercy:
Hilda S. Doraski

Rohrerstown
St. Leo the Great:
John R. Hussar

Shippensburg
Our Lady of the Visitation:
Zina Trifon Pintozzi
William P. Rhodes

Steelton
Prince of Peace:
Joyce A. Horner
Ann Rudman

York
St. Joseph:
Joseph Spangler
Joseph Khai Vu
Catherine Maria Moroz
Anthony Surtasky

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in May during the past 25 years:

Msgr. George Lentocha, 1997

Father John Smith, 1999

Msgr. Hubert J. McGuire, 2003

Father John Campion, 2010

Father Richard P. Waldron, 2011

Bishop Joseph P. McFadden, 2013

