The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
Coal Township
Our Lady of Hope:
Robert Purcell
Helen Lynch
Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Amelia “Mickey” Verrazzani
Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Geraldine Reinhart
Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Elwood Sanders
Peter Seabold
Dianne Luciotti
St. Cecilia:
Agnes Pesta
Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Henry Via
Mary Debon
Daniel B. Jenakovich
Mount Carmel
Our Lady of Mount Carmel:
Keith Belski
Mary Andrade
New Holland
Our Lady of Lourdes:
Joseph Meyer
Mary Peters
Daniel Rambler
Edward Saus
New Oxford
Immaculate Conception BVM:
William J. Groft
Selinsgrove
St. Pius X:
Robert Andino
Sunbury
St. Monica:
Ann Hunt
York
St. Joseph:
Lawrence R. Krepps
Helen MacBride
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in May during the past 25 years:
Msgr. George Lentocha, 1997
Father John Smith, 1999
Msgr. Hubert J. McGuire, 2003
Father John Campion, 2010
Father Richard P. Waldron, 2011
Bishop Joseph P. McFadden, 2013