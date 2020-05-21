FIND US ONLINE
May 21, 2020

Obituaries – May 21

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Coal Township
Our Lady of Hope:
Robert Purcell
Helen Lynch

Hershey
St. Joan of Arc:
Amelia “Mickey” Verrazzani
 
Lancaster
Assumption BVM:
Geraldine Reinhart

Lebanon
Assumption BVM:
Elwood Sanders
Peter Seabold
Dianne Luciotti

St. Cecilia:
Agnes Pesta

Middletown
Seven Sorrows BVM:
Henry Via
Mary Debon
Daniel B. Jenakovich
 
Mount Carmel
Our Lady of Mount Carmel:
Keith Belski
Mary Andrade
 
New Holland
Our Lady of Lourdes:
Joseph Meyer
Mary Peters
Daniel Rambler
Edward Saus

New Oxford
Immaculate Conception BVM:
William J. Groft

Selinsgrove
St. Pius X:
Robert Andino

Sunbury
St. Monica:
Ann Hunt
 
York
St. Joseph:
Lawrence R. Krepps
Helen MacBride

Deceased Clergy

Sister Mary Agnes Shurer, SCC

Father Clarence Olszewski

Father Dominick Mammarella

Please pray for the following clergy who died in May during the past 25 years:

Msgr. George Lentocha, 1997

Father John Smith, 1999

Msgr. Hubert J. McGuire, 2003

Father John Campion, 2010

Father Richard P. Waldron, 2011

Bishop Joseph P. McFadden, 2013

