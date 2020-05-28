The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.
The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.
Berwick
St. Joseph:
Verna Grifasi
John “Jack” Papada
Gaetano “Guy” Bankes
Elaine DiAugustine Ego
Philomena Dalto
Nancy Ann Procida
Grace Cretella
Bloomsburg
St. Columba:
Clem Jaskiewicz
Kulpmont
Holy Angels:
Rita Buggy
Margaret Zazula
Mary Dulovich
New Freedom
St. John the Baptist:
Dean Alexander
Steelton
Prince of Peace:
William M. Bekelja
Sunbury
St. Monica:
Catherine Krankoskie
Deceased Clergy
Please pray for the following clergy who died in May during the past 25 years:
Msgr. George Lentocha, 1997
Father John Smith, 1999
Msgr. Hubert J. McGuire, 2003
Father John Campion, 2010
Father Richard P. Waldron, 2011
Bishop Joseph P. McFadden, 2013