May 28, 2020

Obituaries – May 28

The names of the following deceased persons have been submitted by their parishes. Please remember in your prayers the happy repose of these recently departed souls and the consolation of their loved ones. To view previous obituary listings, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/category/news/catholic-witness/obituaries/.

The deadline for submissions to the weekly Parish Obituaries listing is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Please send all submissions to witness@hbgdiocese.org.

Berwick
St. Joseph:
Verna Grifasi
John “Jack” Papada
Gaetano “Guy” Bankes
Elaine DiAugustine Ego
Philomena Dalto
Nancy Ann Procida
Grace Cretella

Bloomsburg
St. Columba:
Clem Jaskiewicz

Kulpmont
Holy Angels:
Rita Buggy
Margaret Zazula
Mary Dulovich

New Freedom
St. John the Baptist:
Dean Alexander

Steelton
Prince of Peace:
William M. Bekelja

Sunbury
St. Monica:
Catherine Krankoskie

Father John C. Kemper

Father Joseph C. Carolin

Deacon Martin C. Light, Sr.

Deceased Clergy

Please pray for the following clergy who died in May during the past 25 years:

Msgr. George Lentocha, 1997

Father John Smith, 1999

Msgr. Hubert J. McGuire, 2003

Father John Campion, 2010

Father Richard P. Waldron, 2011

Bishop Joseph P. McFadden, 2013

