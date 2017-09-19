Opening of 40 Days of Life

September 27-November 5

Bishop Ronald Gainer will open the 40 Days for Life Campaign across the street from Planned Parenthood, 727 S. Beaver St., York, on Monday, Sept. 25 at 11 am. The program will open with prayer and words of encouragement from Bishop Gainer, followed by music, life-related testimonies, 40 Days for Life best practices, and refreshments.

Then, from Sept. 27-Nov. 5, the York community will continue the vigil for a full 40 Days for Life. The campaign is made up of three components: prayer and fasting, peaceful vigil, and community outreach. The peaceful vigil location will be on the public sidewalks outside of the Planned Parenthood Clinic at 728 S. Beaver Street, York.

Please consider standing for life locally in York during this campaign for 1 hour or more per week or for any time you can spare. In any given week, 15-20 babies’ lives are ended at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in York, so please join us in defending life locally, right in here in central Pennsylvania.

40 Days for Life has generated proven life-saving results since its beginning in 2004 in College Station, Texas. There have been 13,305 babies saved, 154 abortion workers convinced to leave their jobs, and 86 abortion clinics closed during the campaigns.

You can join York 40 Days for Life by visiting www.40daysforlife.com/york or by contacting Tom Evans, leader of the 40 Days for Life Campaign in York, at 717- 999-4025 or tomevan54@comcast.net.