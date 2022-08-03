One Ordained to the Priesthood for the Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Tuesday, August 2, Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, ordained Reverend Norbert Suresh A. Vargheese to the sacred priesthood at Saint Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg. Rev. Vargheese has spent more than six years preparing for this ministry in service to the people of God in the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Rev. Vargheese, 29, is originally from India. While in high school, he joined the Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary. During his time with the missionaries, he felt a call to the Diocesan priesthood, and petitioned his order for permission. Rev. Vargheese completed his seminary formation at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md. He will celebrate his first Mass at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Conewago. As of August 2, Rev. Vargheese is assigned as parochial vicar to Saint John Neumann Parish in Lancaster. Rev. Vargheese is the fifth man ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese this year. In June, Rev. Jerome Kleponis, Rev. Thomas Meinert, Rev. Matthew Smith and Rev. Damon Tritle were also ordained.

The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg was established on March 3, 1868. It covers 15 counties in south and central Pennsylvania, is home to 89 parishes and 35 Catholic schools, and has nearly 230,000 Catholics.