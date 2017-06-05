Several years ago, when I was teaching in Jersey City, N. J., I was determined to make a history unit come alive. At that time, much of the fifth-grade curriculum focused on the Revolutionary War and Colonial life in the early United States. Since my students had a limited understanding of what life was like back then, I was determined that they truly experience a bit of that reality. I showed them how to churn butter from heavy cream. I had to laugh when they voiced how tiring and slow the process was. We then made bread from scratch; kneading the flour as well as watching the bread rise was truly a new experience for many of them. Determined to deepen the experience, I even purchased grains of wheat, and with a small mortar and pestle, we ground the grains into flour. They were so surprised to discover how hard life was without the use of machines, as well as the amount of time spent in providing simple sustenance to one’s family.

I even brought this lesson to our religion class. I gave each of my students one grain of wheat, and told them to grind it into flour. I took the flour and, in their presence, kneaded it from their seeds into unleavened bread and baked it in the classroom. The students had already experienced using unleavened bread in our celebrations of the Eucharist on Sundays. With the pastor’s permission, we used the unleavened bread that we had made for our class Mass. Father’s homily centered on how each of them provided a single wheat grain and God was going to use what little they had to make something amazing!

I cannot help but think about this story as I write about “give us this day our daily bread” that is found in the Lord’s Prayer. In the Catechism of the Catholic Church we read, “This petition, with the responsibility it involves, also applies to another hunger from which men are perishing: ‘Man does not live by bread alone, but . . . by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God,’ that is, by the Word he speaks and the Spirit he breathes forth. Christians must make every effort ‘to proclaim the good news to the poor.’ There is a famine on earth, ‘not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD.’ For this reason the specifically Christian sense of this fourth petition concerns the Bread of Life: the Word of God accepted in faith, the Body of Christ received in the Eucharist.” (CCC 2835)

Don’t the words from the Catechism make you pause? I know they do for me. I pause for two different reasons.

How do I proclaim Jesus in my daily conversations, attitudes, and actions? Do I own the reality that God needs me to be his mouthpiece, his hands, his heart? Since this is true, how does this affect how I act and react in my workplace and in my home? Do I use words that uplift others, or use moments to cut others down through gossip and complaining? Do others truly see Christ in me? If I can truthfully say, “Yes” to all of these, then praise God! If I am wanting, then it brings me to the second reason to pause.

The Eucharist, the Bread of Life, is the powerhouse that provides the grace of “communion” with God and with others. St. Augustine in his Sermon 57 wrote, “The Eucharist is our daily bread. The power belonging to this divine food makes it a bond of union. Its effect is then understood as unity, so that, gathered into his Body and made members of him, we may become what we receive…”

The amazing thing about this is that it is a process. It takes time. Just as my students were surprised about how much time making bread and butter took, God gives us time to convert and be like him…. Bread, broken and shared for all.

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness