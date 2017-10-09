Our Mother of Perpetual Help School Welcomes Bishop in Celebrating 60 Years

The community of Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata is sharing the good news of Catholic education there, as educators, students and parents celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The school was established at the request of parents and parishioners who wanted to provide a Catholic school education for the children in Ephrata, Lititz and New Holland. Our Mother of Perpetual Help School opened its doors in 1957, beginning a tradition of Catholic faith and educational excellence.

That tradition continues with various events and special activities as the school marks its 60th anniversary.

“We’re marking the year with a special theme, ‘To Jesus through Our Blessed Mother Mary,’” said Father John McLoughlin, CSSR, pastor. “All of our prayers and celebrations this year will honor Jesus through his Blessed Mother.”

At the opening Mass for the school year, students were given Rosaries and prayer cards of Our Mother of Perpetual Help to pray with their families. September also featured a picnic for students and families, as well as a Mass celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer on Sept. 14, the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

During the Holy Mass, students served as lectors, gift bearers, altar servers and members of the choir.

As the anniversary year progresses, the school plans to hold an all-class reunion, and will continue activities surrounding the number 60.

“We love to celebrate our spiritual mother, our love for Jesus, and special days and anniversaries, and this year allows us to celebrate all of those things together as one school community,” Father McLoughlin said.

Our Mother of Perpetual School – accredited by Middle States in 2004 – offers an enhanced academic program with classroom technology, the MathCounts program for seventh- and eighth-grade students, Quiz Bowl, Chess Club, and a variety of activities and CYO sports.

For information on Our Mother of Perpetual Help School, which welcomes students in PreK-8, visit www.omph.org or call 717-738-2414.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness