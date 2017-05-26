Our Mother of Perpetual Help Students Experience Mobile Ag Science Lab

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab visited Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata April 18-20, creating an opportunity for students to learn about agriculture (PA’s number one industry) in a fun and hands-on way. Once stationed at OMPH School, students entered the lab to perform science experiments focused on farming, food, and the environment. The Mobile Lab visit to OMPH was coordinated with the preparation of OMPH science teachers, who accompanied their classes to the lab for the science experiments. Examples of the experiments taught in the lab included germinating seeds under different conditions, creating crayons from soybeans, and testing the water capacity of different soils. OMPH students especially enjoyed “churning” their own butter and making their own lip gloss.

