Over $1.1 Million Donated to Hurricane Emergency Collections

The Diocese of Harrisburg extends its gratitude for the generous donations that the people of Central Pennsylvania and area the parishes donated to the special Collections for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma Relief that were taken up in recent weeks. The total amount collected for both was $1,109,062.30. The total for Hurricane Harvey Relief was $700,087.55. Additionally, the total amount collected for Hurricane Irma Relief was $408,974.82. These funds will be utilized by Catholic Charities USA. They are the agency of the United States Catholic Bishop designated to work with domestic relief efforts.

Donations for relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the earthquake in Mexico are ongoing at area parishes. Those wishing to donate can do so via check, the intent of the donation should be indicated in the memo area.

The funds donated for Puerto Rico will be utilized by Catholic Charities USA while the funds for Mexican earthquake relief will be utilized by Catholic Relief Services. They are the agency of the United States Catholic Bishop designated to work with international relief efforts.

Continued prayerful and financial support is urged for all those effect by this recent string of natural disasters.

+ + +