PA Catholic Conference Welcomes Two New Staff

Two new faces have joined the staff of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference (PCC), the public affairs agency of the ten Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania based in the state capital, Harrisburg.

Eric Failing is director of social concerns and Stephany Dugan is director of outreach.

The PCC’s mission is to formulate positions on public policy issues that affect the Church as an institution, but also on issues of morality, health, welfare, human rights, education and the common good. The PCC officially represents the Church before state government and works in cooperation with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) on federal issues. The PCC also aims to foster a public understanding of the Church’s teaching and concern about all of these issues.

Mr. Failing represents the Church’s concern about pro-life, social justice, and family-life issues and helps diocesan Catholic Charities agencies by monitoring legislation and regulations that affect them and the services they offer. He lobbies the state legislature on behalf of low-income and other needy population groups.

Ms. Dugan manages the Catholic Advocacy Network and the PCC’s website and social media. Her work helps to arm Catholics with the truth and authentic Church teaching behind today’s public policy issues so they can be effective advocates for the Gospel in the public square.

By A.B. Hill, Special to the Witness