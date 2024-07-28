Bishop Senior Releases Statement Following the Opening Ceremonies of the Paris Olympics

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, released the following statement regarding the recent events at the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics in Paris:

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

One week ago, I was returning from the National Eucharistic Congress, where close to 60,000 people gathered to bear public witness to the Real Presence of Our Lord in the Most Blessed Sacrament. Catholics from our Diocese and from throughout our country gathered in person and via live televised coverage to offer Jesus praise, honor, and adoration in the Eucharist. What an incredible, grace filled event!

Like many of my brother bishops and Christians throughout the world, I was deeply saddened by the offensive, sacrilegious depiction of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics. This mockery of a pivotal moment in our faith, when Christ gives His entire self – Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity – is a stark reminder that our Church, and indeed Christianity in general is viewed by many with hostility and disdain. The Olympic Games should be an occasion when people from all over the world come together in peace, acknowledging our common humanity, respecting our deeply held convictions, especially our religious beliefs.

As Catholics, this is a moment once again, to recommit ourselves ever more deeply to reverence for the Most Blessed Sacrament, and to public witness to our faith. Please join me in prayer for anyone who would manifest such disrespect for our faith as was demonstrated in Paris. Pray also for the grace to be strengthened in our witness to the love and mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ, poured out for everyone – including those who would mock Him – through His precious Body and Blood in the Eucharist.

I leave you with the words of the Anima Christi:

Soul of Christ, sanctify me.

Body of Christ, save me.

Blood of Christ, inebriate me.

Water from the side of Christ, wash me.

Passion of Christ, strengthen me.

O good Jesus, hear me.

Within Thy wounds, hide me.

Separated from Thee let me never be.

From the malignant enemy, defend me.

At the hour of death, call me.

To come to Thee, bid me,

That I may praise Thee in the company

Of Thy Saints, for all eternity.

Amen.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior

Bishop of Harrisburg

# # #