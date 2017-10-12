Parish Christmas Bazaars

Holiday Craft Shows and Bazaars

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish’s Council of Catholic Women in Lebanon will hold their annual Christmas bazaar Oct. 28 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parish center. Homemade Christmas items in the craft booth, assorted baked goods, including cakes, cookies, pies, cream puffs, etc. Beautiful gift baskets to purchase. Wonderful jewelry, and on the menu: breakfast casseroles, hot dogs & sauerkraut, chicken noodle soup, chili, mac & cheese, fried rice, spring rolls, sodas. Take chances on a number of items, and come and browse through the delightful bazaar items.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Hanover will hold its Christmas bazaar on Nov. 4 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the gym. Shop more than 30 vendors. There will be a bake sale, a raffle room, and the kitchen will be open for breakfast items. Event sponsored by St. Vincent’s Knights of Columbus.

The Annunciation Women of Mercy and Joy are sponsoring the parish Christmas bazaar on Nov. 4 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the hall at St. Teresa of Calcutta School’s McSherrystown campus. Lots of chance items, outdoor wood decorations, handmade crafts, decorated wreaths and trees, baked goods, silent auction and fall items. Breakfast and lunch served, and soup will be available for take-out.

Corpus Christi Parish in Chambersburg Holiday Craft Fair, sponsored by the Corpus Christi Council of Catholic Women, will be held Nov. 4 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Parish Center. There are 26 vendors with a variety of unique, hand sewn items, crafts, jewelry, home decor, baked goods, A&B Religious Shop and much more. Enjoy a delicious breakfast sandwich, warm lunch and a decadent dessert from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, contact Kathy at 717-352-7354.

St. Ann Byzantine Catholic Parish in Harrisburg will hold a craft show on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parish center. Table spaces are available. Food will be available that day, along with free samples of homemade baked goods made by the Byzantine Carmelite Nuns from Sugarloaf, Pa. Frozen kielbasa and perohi will also be available for sale. The event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Contact Chris at 717-919-3910 after 5 p.m. for more info, or visit www.stannbyz.org.

Our Lady Help of Christians Parish Council of Catholic Women in Lykens is holding its annual Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Our Lady’s Parish Hall. Come join us for great food, chance stands, jewelry, crafts, games for the children, and a baked goods sale.

St. Benedict the Abbot Parish in Lebanon will hold its annual Winter Bazaar Nov. 11 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Something for everyone: homemade candy, variety of foods, homemade soups, baked goods, crafts and theme baskets. For more information, call Midge at 717-269-0785.

The St. Joan of Arc Council of Catholic Women in Hershey will be holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 11 from 8 a .m.-2 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Grandma’s Attic Treasures, flea market, baked goods, jewelry, crafts, religious items, Christmas decorations, toys, and chances to win baskets of unique gifts will be sold. Breakfast and lunch will be available.

St. Francis Xavier Parish in Gettysburg will hold its Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Local vendors and artisans. Fair Trade items, holiday gifts, baked goods and more. Free drawing for veterans, door prizes, bucket raffles, and multi-item raffle. Café offering breakfast and lunch items. Free Admission. Call 717-334-0333 or visit www.sfxpccw.org.

The Annual St. Joseph Parish Holiday Bazaar will be held Nov. 11, 2017 at the Parish Social Center, Hanover, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 60 vendors will be offering goods for your holiday shopping.

St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Lancaster will hold its 32nd annual Christmas Bazaar on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with complimentary coffee and donuts for all active military members and veterans. A special craft this year is a recipe file with one-of-a-kind recipes from St. Anthony’s parishioners, some “in memory of” special people. The theme of the bazaar is Christmas in the City, and the cookbook resembles a historic street light of black wrought iron. Baked goods table, donated by St. Anthony’s parishioners, includes homemade breads, jams, jellies, pies, cakes, cookies, candy, chocolates and more. Jewelry table features bangles and all the baubles imaginable for just a few dollars. Raffle items are valued at a minimum $50. Raffle will be drawn at 2 p.m. For $1, take a chance on a Bath & Body basket with gift card, opening night tickets to the Fulton’s “A Christmas Story,” a child’s Baptismal set, flat screen TV, wireless printer, jewelry cabinet, scarf/necklace/earrings set, corner display case, homemade Italian dinner, Vera Bradley bag and wallet, Dickens village, Nativity set and gift cards to local restaurants. A demonstration and lesson on how to make a Moravian star for Christmas trees and packages also takes place throughout the day. Much more is offered: wreath and garden, trim-a-tree, crafts, religious items, gift shop, children’s crafts, and gift baskets. Food will be offered throughout, including authentic Vietnamese eggrolls and a variety of soups and sandwiches. Contact Livia Riley, 717-299-6617, for information.

The annual Christmas Bazaar at St. James Parish in Lititz will take place Nov. 17 from 4-8 p.m. and Nov. 18 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. There is no admission fee. In addition to beautiful crafts, wreaths, floral arrangements and knitted items, there will be fun activities for people of all ages, including a white elephant sale, children’s workshop and pictures with Santa, bake sale, basket raffle, silent auction, 25 cent bingo, fish bowl and a raffle drawing for fabulous prizes. St. James Café will be open Friday evening with a delicious menu from 4-8 p.m. Saturday’s menu includes light breakfast options, our famous soups, sandwiches, homemade pierogies and salads for lunch from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Our popular ham/turkey dinner takes place Saturday from 5-7 p.m. Tickets available at dinner only. For more information, call the parish office at 717-626-5580.

The Columbiettes, St. Joseph’s Auxiliary 12788, is hosting their 5th Annual Christmas Fest Nov. 18 at the St. Joseph Parish Life & Education Center, Mechanicsburg, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be available. There will be over 50 vendors, a silent auction, Scholastic Book Fair, musical performances, children’s games and a visit from St. Nicholas! There will also be free gift card giveaways throughout the day.