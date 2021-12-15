Parish Christmas Masses

The following parishes have submitted their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Mass schedules for publication. All Masses are open for in-person attendance. Call your parish for the date and time of its Christmas Masses if you don’t see it listed below.
ABBOTTSTOWN
Immaculate Heart of Mary
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m. (outdoors), 6 p.m. (livestream), and 8 p.m.
Christmas Day:
10 a.m.
ANNVILLE
St. Paul the Apostle
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Christmas Day:
10:30 a.m.
BLOOMSBURG
St. Columba
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Christmas Day:
9 a.m.
CARLISLE
St. Patrick
Christmas Eve:
5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Marsh Drive Church (both via livestream)
5 p.m. in the Parish Activity Center
Midnight in the Shrine Church
Christmas Day:
8 a.m. in the Shrine Church
10 a.m. in the Marsh Drive Church
CONEWAGO
Sacred Heart Basilica
Christmas Eve:
5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and Midnight
Christmas Day:
9 a.m.
CORNWALL
Sacred Heart of Jesus
Christmas Eve:
5 p.m. children’s Mass
10 p.m. (Christmas carols at 9:30 p.m.)
Christmas Day:
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
DALLASTOWN
St. Joseph
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Christmas Day:
9 a.m.
DANVILLE
St. Joseph
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Christmas Day:
10 a.m.
DUNCANNON
St. Bernadette
Christmas Eve:
6 p.m. and Midnight
Christmas Day:
11 a.m.
ELIZABETHTOWN
St. Peter
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Christmas Day:
10 a.m. (livestream)
ELYSBURG
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m. (3:30 p.m. music prelude) and 6 p.m.
Christmas Day:
9 a.m.
EPHRATA
Our Mother of Perpetual Help
Christmas Eve:
5 p.m. (livestream), 8 p.m. (livestream) and 11 p.m.
Christmas Day:
9 a.m. (livestream) and 11 a.m.
GETTYSBURG
St. Francis Xavier
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m. in English at the Xavier Center (livestream)
7 p.m. in English at the Historic Church
9 p.m. in Spanish at the Xavier Center (livestream)
Christmas Day:
9:30 a.m. in English at the Historic Church
11 a.m. in Spanish at the Xavier Center (livestream)
4 p.m. in English at the Historic Church
HANOVER
St. Joseph
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
7:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish
Christmas Day:
8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. in Spanish
St. Vincent de Paul
Christmas Eve:
8 a.m., 4:30 p.m. (livestream), 7 p.m. and Midnight (livestream)
Christmas Day:
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (livestream)
HARRISBURG
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament
Christmas Eve:
5 p.m. in English (4:30 p.m. carols)
7 p.m. in Vietnamese
Christmas Day:
9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in English
12:30 p.m. in Vietnamese
KULPMONT
Holy Angels
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Christmas Day:
9:30 a.m.
LANCASTER
Assumption BVM
Christmas Eve:
5 p.m., 8 p.m. and Midnight
Christmas Day:
8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Christmas Day:
10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
St. John Neumann
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and Midnight
Christmas Day:
10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. with distribution of Communion under the portico
All Masses will be livestreamed
LEBANON
Assumption BVM
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Christmas Day:
8 a.m. at St. Mary’s
10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima
St. Cecilia
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 6 p.m. (livestream), and 8 p.m.
Christmas Day:
10 a.m.
LITITZ
St. James
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Christmas Day:
10 a.m.
MARYSVILLE
Our Lady of Good Counsel
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m.
Christmas Day:
9 a.m.
MECHANICSBURG
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 7 p.m. and midnight
Christmas Day:
10 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN
Seven Sorrows
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. (outdoor Mass) and midnight
Christmas Day:
9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
MOUNT CARMEL
Divine Redeemer
Christmas Eve:
5 p.m., 7 p.m. (livestream) and midnight (candlelight)
Christmas Day:
10 a.m.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 8 p.m. and Midnight
Christmas Day:
9:30 a.m.
NEW CUMBERLAND
St. Theresa
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. (Children’s program at 6 p.m.), 8:30 p.m. (Adult choir at 8 p.m.) and Midnight
Christmas Day:
8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
NEW FREEDOM
St. John the Baptist
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the Main Church
4:15 p.m. in the Historic Church
Christmas Day:
9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Main Church
NEW HOLLAND
Our Lady of Lourdes
Christmas Eve:
6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Christmas Day:
10 a.m.
PALMYRA
Holy Spirit
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m. outdoors (bring a chair)
5:30 p.m. and midnight in the church (both via livestream)
Christmas Day:
11 a.m. in the church (livestream)
ROHRERSTOWN
St. Leo the Great
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m. (livestream), 4:15 p.m. (in the gym) and 6:30 p.m.
Christmas Day:
9:15 a.m. (livestream) 11 a.m.
SELINSGROVE
St. Pius X
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m., 7 p.m. and Midnight
Christmas Day:
9 a.m.
SHIPPENSBURG
Our Lady of the Visitation
Christmas Eve:
5 p.m. (livestream), 8 p.m. and Midnight
Christmas Day:
10 a.m.
SPRING GROVE
Sacred Heart of Jesus
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m. (livestream, with Children’s Choir at 3:30 p.m.) and 6 p.m.
Christmas Day:
9 a.m.
STEELTON
Prince of Peace
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (livestream 6 p.m. only)
Midnight Mass with Croatian carols at 11:30 p.m. and during Mass (livestream)
Christmas Day:
9 a.m.
SUNBURY
St. Monica
Christmas Eve:
4 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Christmas Day:
10 a.m.
TREVORTON
St. Patrick
Christmas Eve:
6 p.m.
YORK
St. Patrick
Christmas Eve:
4:30 p.m. Children’s Mass
7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. (Lessons and Carols at 9:30 p.m.)
Christmas Day:
8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
St. Rose of Lima
Christmas Eve:
6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Christmas Day:
8 a.m.
10 a.m. (livestream)