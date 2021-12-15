Parish Christmas Masses

ABBOTTSTOWN

Immaculate Heart of Mary

Christmas Eve:

4 p.m. (outdoors), 6 p.m. (livestream), and 8 p.m.

Christmas Day:

10 a.m.

ANNVILLE

St. Paul the Apostle

Christmas Eve:

4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Christmas Day:

10:30 a.m.

BLOOMSBURG

St. Columba

Christmas Eve:

4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Christmas Day:

9 a.m.

CARLISLE

St. Patrick

Christmas Eve:

5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Marsh Drive Church (both via livestream)

5 p.m. in the Parish Activity Center

Midnight in the Shrine Church

Christmas Day:

8 a.m. in the Shrine Church

10 a.m. in the Marsh Drive Church

CONEWAGO

Sacred Heart Basilica

Christmas Eve:

5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and Midnight

Christmas Day:

9 a.m.

CORNWALL

Sacred Heart of Jesus

Christmas Eve:

5 p.m. children’s Mass

10 p.m. (Christmas carols at 9:30 p.m.)

Christmas Day:

8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

DALLASTOWN

St. Joseph

Christmas Eve:

4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Christmas Day:

9 a.m.

DANVILLE

St. Joseph

Christmas Eve:

4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Christmas Day:

10 a.m.

DUNCANNON

St. Bernadette

Christmas Eve:

6 p.m. and Midnight

Christmas Day:

11 a.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN

St. Peter

Christmas Eve:

4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Christmas Day:

10 a.m. (livestream)

ELYSBURG

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary

Christmas Eve:

4 p.m. (3:30 p.m. music prelude) and 6 p.m.

Christmas Day:

9 a.m.

EPHRATA

Our Mother of Perpetual Help

Christmas Eve:

5 p.m. (livestream), 8 p.m. (livestream) and 11 p.m.

Christmas Day:

9 a.m. (livestream) and 11 a.m.

GETTYSBURG

St. Francis Xavier

Christmas Eve:

4 p.m. in English at the Xavier Center (livestream)

7 p.m. in English at the Historic Church

9 p.m. in Spanish at the Xavier Center (livestream)

Christmas Day:

9:30 a.m. in English at the Historic Church

11 a.m. in Spanish at the Xavier Center (livestream)

4 p.m. in English at the Historic Church

HANOVER

St. Joseph

Christmas Eve:

4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish

Christmas Day:

8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

11:30 a.m. in Spanish

St. Vincent de Paul

Christmas Eve:

8 a.m., 4:30 p.m. (livestream), 7 p.m. and Midnight (livestream)

Christmas Day:

8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (livestream)

HARRISBURG

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament

Christmas Eve:

5 p.m. in English (4:30 p.m. carols)

7 p.m. in Vietnamese

Christmas Day:

9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in English

12:30 p.m. in Vietnamese

KULPMONT

Holy Angels

Christmas Eve:

4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Christmas Day:

9:30 a.m.

LANCASTER

Assumption BVM

Christmas Eve:

5 p.m., 8 p.m. and Midnight

Christmas Day:

8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

St. Anthony of Padua

Christmas Eve:

4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Christmas Day:

10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.