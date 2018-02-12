The Parish Mergers of 1995

Twelve new parishes were formed from the mergers in 1995. In the list below, the year of founding and the ethnic roots of the merged parishes are noted. Asterisks indicate the worship sites of the new parishes established as a result of the mergers.
Our Lady of Hope, Coal Township, Shamokin
*Saint Joseph 1913
Saint Stephen 1898 – Polish
Cathedral Parish of Saint Patrick, Harrisburg
*Saint Patrick 1826 – Irish
Sacred Heart of Jesus 1901
Saint Lawrence 1859 – German
Holy Angels, Kulpmont
*Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 1909 – Hungarian
Saint Casimir 1915 – Polish
Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Marion Heights) 1905 – Polish, Slovak, Italian, and English
Saint Benedict the Abbot, Lebanon
* Saints Cyril and Methodius 1905 – Slovak
Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe 1988 – Hispanic
Saint Cecilia, Lebanon
*Saint Gertrude 1906 – German, Austrian, Hungarian, and Serbian
Saint Gregory the Great 1965
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel
*Our Lady of Mount Carmel 1886
Saint Ignatius of Loyola (Centralia) 1869
Saint Joseph 1875 (Mount Carmel) – Polish
Saint Joseph (Locust Gap) 1870
Saint Joseph (Locustdale) 1913
Divine Redeemer Parish, Mount Carmel
*Our Mother of Consolation 1895 – Polish
Holy Cross 1892 – Lithuanian
Saint John the Baptist 1892 – Slovak
Saint Peter 1905 – Tyrolean Italian
Saint Paul Chapel (Atlas) 1928
Mary, Mother of the Church, Mount Joy
*Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 1979
Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Marietta) 1869
Mother Cabrini Parish, Shamokin
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 1892 – Slovak
*Saint Edward the Confessor 1866
Saint Stanislaus Kosta 1874 – Polish
Saint Michael the Archangel 1894 – Lithuanian
Saint Anthony of Padua (Ranshaw) 1919
Prince of Peace, Steelton
*Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 1898 – Croatian
Saint Ann 1901 – Italian
Saint James 1878 – Irish
Saint Peter the Apostle 1909 – Slovenian
Saint John the Evangelist (Enhaut) 1902 – German-Hungarian
Saint Monica, Sunbury
*Saint Michael the Archangel 1863
Saint Thomas More (Northumberland) 1955
Church of the Immaculate Conception, York
*Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary 1852 – German
Cristo Salvador 1980 – Hispanic