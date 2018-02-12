The Parish Mergers of 1995

Twelve new parishes were formed from the mergers in 1995. In the list below, the year of founding and the ethnic roots of the merged parishes are noted. Asterisks indicate the worship sites of the new parishes established as a result of the mergers.

Our Lady of Hope, Coal Township, Shamokin

*Saint Joseph 1913

Saint Stephen 1898 – Polish

Cathedral Parish of Saint Patrick, Harrisburg

*Saint Patrick 1826 – Irish

Sacred Heart of Jesus 1901

Saint Lawrence 1859 – German

Holy Angels, Kulpmont

*Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 1909 – Hungarian

Saint Casimir 1915 – Polish

Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Marion Heights) 1905 – Polish, Slovak, Italian, and English

Saint Benedict the Abbot, Lebanon

* Saints Cyril and Methodius 1905 – Slovak

Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe 1988 – Hispanic

Saint Cecilia, Lebanon

*Saint Gertrude 1906 – German, Austrian, Hungarian, and Serbian

Saint Gregory the Great 1965

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel

*Our Lady of Mount Carmel 1886

Saint Ignatius of Loyola (Centralia) 1869

Saint Joseph 1875 (Mount Carmel) – Polish

Saint Joseph (Locust Gap) 1870

Saint Joseph (Locustdale) 1913

Divine Redeemer Parish, Mount Carmel

*Our Mother of Consolation 1895 – Polish

Holy Cross 1892 – Lithuanian

Saint John the Baptist 1892 – Slovak

Saint Peter 1905 – Tyrolean Italian

Saint Paul Chapel (Atlas) 1928

Mary, Mother of the Church, Mount Joy

*Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 1979

Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Marietta) 1869

Mother Cabrini Parish, Shamokin

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 1892 – Slovak

*Saint Edward the Confessor 1866

Saint Stanislaus Kosta 1874 – Polish

Saint Michael the Archangel 1894 – Lithuanian

Saint Anthony of Padua (Ranshaw) 1919

Prince of Peace, Steelton

*Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 1898 – Croatian

Saint Ann 1901 – Italian

Saint James 1878 – Irish

Saint Peter the Apostle 1909 – Slovenian

Saint John the Evangelist (Enhaut) 1902 – German-Hungarian

Saint Monica, Sunbury

*Saint Michael the Archangel 1863

Saint Thomas More (Northumberland) 1955

Church of the Immaculate Conception, York

*Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary 1852 – German

Cristo Salvador 1980 – Hispanic