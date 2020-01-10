The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference announced Jan. 6 it was alarmed by many of the numbers contained in the latest comprehensive abortion report released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Pennsylvania’s Abortion Control Act requires the state Department of Health to prepare and distribute a report on abortion each year. The report for 2018 was released in late December.

The report showed there were 30,364 abortions in 2018, an increase of 353 from the prior year. The encouraging news for pro-life advocates is that the latest total is less than half of the all-time high of 65,777 abortions in 1980.

Of particular concern is that 41% of all the current abortions were chemical abortions (listed as Medical-non-surgical). That is up from 38% the previous year. This is especially alarming since many abortionists have stated plans to increase this type of procedure.

“These numbers show that abortion remains a serious problem in Pennsylvania, as well as across the entire United States,” said Eric Failing, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference. “We’re grateful that the number of abortions has decreased significantly in recent decades, but there are still way too many. Even one is too many.”

The report also indicates that women ages 25-29 had the most abortions in 2018. There were 810 abortions committed on minors, those under the age of 18. Two abortions were performed on girls 12 and under.

Philadelphia was the county with the highest number of abortions at 11,494. That number represents 40% of the state’s total. Statistics show that 39 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties showed a decrease in abortions from the previous year. Every county in the state had at least one resident who had an abortion in 2018.

March for Life – in D.C. and PA

The PCC’s press release on abortion statistics in the state comes less than three weeks ahead of the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24. With a theme this year of “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman,” the March for Life Rally begins at noon at 12th Street on the National Mall. Following the rally, at approximately 1 p.m., marchers progress up Constitution Avenue to the U.S. Supreme Court. For detailed information on the event, visit www.marchforlife.org.

Mark your calendar and plan to participate in Pennsylvania’s inaugural March for Life on May 18 in Harrisburg. Hosted by the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference and the Pennsylvania Family Institute, the march will begin with a rally at the State Capitol at 11 a.m., followed by the march at noon. Stay tuned to Diocesan media and the PCC at www.pacatholic.org for more details about the march as they develop.

(The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference is based in Harrisburg and is the public affairs arm of Pennsylvania’s Catholic bishops.)

From the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference