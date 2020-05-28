The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference responded May 27 to reports of residents facing evictions from their homes for not being able to pay rent during the pandemic. The PCC is urging the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to instruct all courts to continue to follow Governor Wolf’s moratorium on evictions.

“We urge compassion in all instances, but especially now, when people may have lost their livelihoods through no fault of their own,” said Eric Failing, the Executive Director of the PCC.

“We certainly understand that landlords need their income, but we urge them to work with their tenants as much as possible during a time when so many people’s lives have been ripped apart by sickness and loss of income. These are not only tenants we’re talking about, they are families.”

Earlier this week in Cambria County, Pa., President Judge Norman Krumenacker went against an order by Governor Wolf that had suspended all evictions and foreclosures until July 10. The judge ruled that magisterial courts can begin accepting evictions of any kind. Krumenacker said he hopes landlords and tenants can work together to solve their problems before getting the courts involved.

Failing said Catholic Charities in the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese is reaching out to families involved, as well as to Governor Wolf, to see if there is anything he can do. Failing praised the work of Catholic Charities across the state and held them up as an example of how we should all be helping our neighbors during these challenging times.

(The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference is based in Harrisburg and is the public affairs arm of Pennsylvania’s Catholic bishops. Article by Al Gnoza, the Communications Director for the PCC.)

By Al Gnoza, The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference