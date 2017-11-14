Personal Holiness Indispensable for Newly Ordained Deacons

Celebrating a solemn Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg on Nov. 5, Bishop Ronald Gainer told the two seminarians receiving the sacrament that as they take on the threefold service of ministry of the Word, of the Altar and of Charity, their personal holiness is indispensable.

“Recall the words Jesus spoke to his disciples at the Last Supper, proclaimed in today’s Gospel: ‘You are my friends if you do what I command you. I chose you; you did not choose me. I appointed you to go and bear fruit that will last,’” he told Matthew Morelli and Peter Quach, addressing them during the homily.

“This friendship with Jesus, which he has initiated and to which he has called you, must be the heart and the goal of your personal holiness,” the bishop said.

Deacon Morelli is a native of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Hershey, and Deacon Quach is a member of Holy Family Parish in Harrisburg. As they prepare, God willing, for ordination to the priesthood next spring, they will serve in their diaconal ministry where they have been canonically assigned: Deacon Morelli at St. Patrick Parish in Carlisle, and Deacon Quach at St. Joseph Parish in Mechanicsburg.

The order of deacons can be traced to the Acts of the Apostles, to several young men chosen to correct the injustice of an unequal distribution of food for those in need. Today, deacons assist in the Ministry of the Word, the Ministry of the Altar and the Ministry of Charity; offer instruction on the Church’s doctrine, preside over public prayer, baptize, assist at marriages, bring viaticum to the dying, and conduct the funeral rites of the Church.