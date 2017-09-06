Peter’s Pence Collection – September 10

“A little mercy makes the world less cold and more just.”

~ Pope Francis, Angelus, March 17, 2013

In his 2016 Urbi et Orbi address, to the city and the world, Pope Francis reminded us, “The Lord…enables us to see with his eyes of love and compassion those who hunger and thirst, strangers and prisoners, the marginalized and the outcast, the victims of oppression and violence.”

By opening our eyes to the suffering and injustice in the world, we can open our hearts to the call of Pope Francis that “efforts be made everywhere to promote the culture of encounter, justice and reciprocal respect, which alone can guarantee the spiritual and material welfare of all people.”

We can join Pope Francis and be a witness of charity by supporting the Peter’s Pence Collection, which will be taken up in parishes in the Diocese of Harrisburg during Masses on the weekend of Sept. 10.

The Peter’s Pence Collection unites us in solidarity to the Holy See and its works of charity to those in need. Your generosity allows the pope to respond to our suffering brothers and sisters.

The purpose of the Peter’s Pence Collection is to provide the holy father with the financial means to respond to those who are suffering as a result of war, oppression, natural disaster, and disease.

(To learn more about the collection and how you can help, visit www.peterspence.va, and take part in the collection during Masses on the weekend of Sept. 10.)