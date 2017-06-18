The Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg has made the following appointments. They are effective as of June 19, 2017.

Reverend Thomas I. Mannion from Pastor, Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Catawissa to Retirement.

Reverend James M. Sterner from Pastor, Saint Aloysius Parish, Littlestown to Retirement

Reverend Michael J. Grab from Pastor, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Enola to Retirement.

Reverend Paul J. Theisz from Parochial Vicar, Corpus Christi Parish, Chambersburg to Retirement.

Reverend Michael W Rothan from Pastor, Assumption BVM Parish, Lebanon, Saint Benedict Parish, Lebanon and Our Lady of Fatima , Jonestown and Chaplain, Lebanon Catholic School, Lebanon to personal leave of absence.

Reverend Robert M. Gillelan from Sabbatical leave to Pastor, Assumption BVM Parish, Lebanon and Our Lady of Fatima Mission, Jonestown.

Reverend Monsignor William M. Richardson from Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewisburg and Saint George Mission, Mifflinburg to Pastor, Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, Myerstown and Chaplain, Lebanon Catholic School, Lebanon.

Reverend C. Anthony Miller from Pastor, Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Lykens and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Williamstown to Pastor, Saint Aloysius Parish, Littlestown.

Reverend Dennis G. Dalessandro from Pastor, Saint Joseph Parish, Berwick to Pastor, Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Catawissa.

Reverend David M. Hereshko, from Administrator, Christ the King Mission, Benton and Campus Minister, Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg to Observership with the Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance in Peosta, Iowa.

Reverend Donald H. Bender from Parochial Vicar, Saint Patrick Parish, Carlisle and Campus Minister, Dickinson College to Pastor, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Enola and Chaplain, Pinnacle Health West Shore.

Reverend Father Richard J. Mowery from Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Harrisburg, to Administrator, Christ the King Mission, Benton and Campus Minister, Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg.

Reverend Mark T. Wilke, from Pastor, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Harrisburg and Chaplain, Bishop McDevitt High School to Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewisburg and Saint George Mission, Mifflinburg.

Reverend Anthony R. Dill from Parochial Vicar Saint John the Baptist Parish, New Freedom to Pastor, Holy Spirit Parish, Palmyra. Father Dill remains Canonical Consultant and Promotor of Justice in the Tribunal and Vice Chancellor for the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Reverend Matthew Larlick, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg to Pastor, Saint Joseph Parish, Berwick.

Reverend Jose Mera-Vallejos from Parochial Vicar, Assumption BVM Pariah, Lebanon and Saint Benedict the Abbot Parish, Lebanon to Administrator, Saint Benedict the Abbot, Lebanon.

Reverend Raymond J. LaVoie, Administrator, Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, Myerstown, to Administrator Pro Tempore, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Harrisburg.

At the presentation of Reverend Augustine Idra, AJ, Regional Superior of the Apostles of Jesus, Reverend Michael Opoki, AJ from Chaplain, Hershey Medical Center, Hershey to Pastor, Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Lykens and Sacred Heart of Jesus Mission, Williamstown.

At the presentation of Reverend Tomy Joseph Puliynanamattayil, MSFS, Vice Provincial of the Missionaries of Saint Francis de Sales, Reverend Dijo Thomas, MSFS to Chaplain, Hershey Medical Center, Hershey with residence at Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Hershey.

At the presentation of The Right Reverend Douglas Nowicki, OSB, Archabbot of Saint Vincent Archabbey, Reverend James Podlesny from Pastor, Holy Spirit Parish, Palmyra to reassignment by his community.

The Reverend Kevin J. Coyle, newly ordained, to Parochial Vicar, St. Catherine Labouré Parish, Harrisburg.

The Reverend Joshua R. Cavender, newly ordained, to Parochial Vicar, St. Patrick Parish, Carlisle, and Chaplain, Dickinson College and Dickinson Law School, Carlisle.

The Reverend Michael G. Metzgar, newly ordained, to Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Harrisburg.

The Reverend Dominic M. DiBiccaro from Administrator, St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Orrtanna, to Pastor, St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Orrtanna.

Effective June 26, 2017

At the presentation of the Very Reverend Thomas Betz, OFM Cap., Provincial Minister of the Province of Saint Augustine, the Reverend Jonathan Ulrick, OFM, Cap., to Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish, York.

The Reverend Richard Owens, OFM Cap., has been reassigned by his community.

