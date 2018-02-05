Pro-Life Marches Want Their Message to Transcend Politics

In a sea of printed signs and huge student groups in colorful toboggan caps at the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., Ed York was an outlier.

He’d made the two-hour drive to the National Mall Jan. 19 from his home in Martinsburg, West Virginia, not with a group on a bus pilgrimage, but only with his daughter Autumn and a small homemade placard emblazoned “As a Former Fetus, I Oppose Abortion.”

He stood out in his solitary approach, but York, who has attended previous marches, didn’t mind.

“This is David versus Goliath, all right,” he said. “The media’s still pumping out some old stuff about human rights. This [abortion] is going to end one day. But, you know, you have to be patient in life.”

In remarks broadcast to the March for Life from the White House Rose Garden, President Donald Trump said that his administration “will always defend the very first right in the Declaration of Independence, and that is the right to life.”

“Every unborn child is a precious gift from God,” he said. He praised the pro-lifers for having “such big hearts and tireless devotion to make sure parents have the support they need to choose life.”

On a bright, sunny and almost spring-like morning highlighted by the president’s remarks and from the words of members of Congress, the marchers had all made their travel plans long before they knew the list of speakers.

“Certainly, to have the president show his support for March for Life is encouraging,” said Katrina Gallic, a senior at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. However, she added, involvement for others is “more than a political stance, but should be seen as an ethic for all of humanity.”

The University of Mary sent 200 marchers, clad in blue and orange caps, on a 30-hour bus journey from the frigid northern Great Plains.

Gallic, who traveled separately from New Jersey, began attending marches with her family when she was in elementary school.

“My parents showed us by the way they lived” and dinner-table conversations, she said. “I’m very grateful for it. I think it requires a lifetime commitment on the political level and the cultural level.”

Members of Students for Life from the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago sported yellow umbrellas.

“The yellow stands for joy,” student Molly Malone explained. “The umbrella is representative of how we will stand for both mothers and children.”

Margaret Banloman and Emily Rogge, both freshmen at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, had a colorful placard with an image of the Mary and the slogan “Our Salvation Began With an Unplanned Pregnancy.” The pair came up with the idea and drew the sign on their cross-country bus ride, which Banloman characterized as “redemptive suffering.”

Caryn Crush, who spent 14 hours on a bus from Louisville, Kentucky, was with a group of 54 from Immaculata Classical Academy, and said she was attending in support of children born with Down syndrome. Appearing at the March for Life and opposing abortion, especially for children born with Down syndrome, was her way to “change society’s perception of them and show they do have value.”

“We’re here to be a voice,” she added. “This is more of a celebration of life whether the president’s here or not.”

Father Kurt Young was accompanying 700 high schoolers from the Archdiocese of New Orleans. They were part of what became a 14-bus caravan in a two-day trip that lasted a total of 32 hours because of icy roads in Mississippi.

He said politics and legislation weren’t the students’ main priority, either. “Everyone here is here to make a peaceful, prayerful protest,” the priest said.

By Kurt Jensen, Catholic News Service