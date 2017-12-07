Pumpkin Drop Reinforces STEM Lessons at Corpus Christi School

With teachers Amy Fetterhoff and Amanda Blough secured at the top of a firetruck ladder 95 feet above the school playground on Nov. 13, students at Corpus Christi in Chambersburg squealed and cheered in delightful anticipation.

“Five! Four! Three! Two! One!” the student body shouted, then held their breath as Mrs. Fetterhoff and Mrs. Blough teetered boxes on the edge of the ladder before sending them on a 95-foot drop.

Inside each box was a pumpkin – packed and secured by teams of four students as part of a STEM activity to discover effective (and sometimes ineffective) ways to keep the squash from, well, being squashed as a result of the drop.

Some boxes were filled with bubble wrap, others attached to a tarp or a sheet that perfectly billowed as a parachute, and even one was affixed with a dog bed as a landing pad.

The pumpkin drop, now in its third year at Corpus Christi School, is one of the highlights of the school year, and while the entire student body enjoys the excitement and laughter of the activity, they also learn lessons in the engineering-design process – in this case, energy transfer.

Students in grades 3-5 participate in the pumpkin drop by creating secure boxes, while the rest of the student body watches. In teams of four, they work in class to discuss and create their box, and bring in their own materials to execute a successful drop.

“It’s been really exciting to watch their thought process, especially as they talk to each other about what they’ve learned from past years and the success their peers have had,” noted fifth-grade teacher Amy Fetterhoff.

“They start in third grade with basic designs, and boxes filled with soft materials that they think will absorb the energy. Then by fifth-grade, they are designing elaborate boxes with parachutes and different materials that they know from experience will reduce the amount of energy transferred from the pumpkin,” she said. “As a teacher, it’s been really wonderful to see how they’re progressing with this project.”

“I’ve watched them collaborate,” she said. “If one student is dead set on using bubble wrap, and another wants to use cotton balls, they have to find a way to compromise, and that’s real-world application. Yet they work through, by putting the materials side by side and examining the pros and cons of each to come to a decision.”

Discussion and compromise was part of the project for one team of fifth-grade girls this year.

“We had some respectful disagreement at some points in the project, especially regarding a landing pad,” said Mya Trotty, as she waited for the pumpkin drop to begin. “We had different thoughts on that, but in the end we all came together and learned about having trust in our teammates.”

The team wrapped their pumpkin in several plastic shopping bags and filled their box with packing peanuts, Easter grass, and bubble wrap.

“Last year at the pumpkin drop, we didn’t use much bubble wrap, and so this time we decided that we should increase the amount,” explained Gabrielle McClister. “This time, we also used the wrap with the larger bubbles because we knew they would be more durable and absorb the impact.”

Their plan was a success. The teammates opened their box to find their pumpkin intact and scratch-free.

The pumpkin drop is just one aspect of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) integration throughout Corpus Christi School. Mrs. Fetterhoff is working with Mrs. Blough, fourth-grade teacher, on a grant for a classroom set of Sphero SPRK+, which are ball-shaped waterproof robots that can be programmed with an iPad to light up, make noise and change direction. Other STEM kit materials at the school include a weather station and an astronomy program complete with three telescopes that the students can take home to enjoy with their families.

“In teaching STEM lessons, I’ve noticed that the students are more willing to accept failure, and it ultimately pushes them further to succeed. That’s the kind of learners that we need for our future workforce,” Mrs. Fetterhoff remarked.

Younger students are enjoying STEM activities, too. Second-grade teacher Beth Lechleitner has set up a “Maker Space” room adjacent to her classroom, filled with materials that students can use to create everything from artwork to inventions.

“There are so many STEM activities that can be introduced into the classroom – it’s just a matter of sifting through them for what you’re teaching,” Mrs. Lechleitner said.

She leads an after-school STEAM Club – the A is for arts – and Math Club that are maxed with participants excited and prepared to step up to challenging projects. Through these clubs, students in grades K-2 are learning about pattern repetition, balance, and mathematical concepts like slopes and fulcrums.

“In so many instances, they think that they’re playing, when actually they’re learning science, technology, engineering and math. They’re also learning to look at why projects failed and what they have to do to fix it,” Mrs. Lechleitner noted.

“Hands-on activities to get the students involved will help stimulate them in the classroom,” she said.

It’s an approach that has been adopted throughout the school, spanning social studies, art, music and religion classes as well.

“The STEM integration is something we want to be in the forefront of what we want to accomplish in our school,” Mrs. Fetterhoff said. “We are able to easily integrate STEM lessons into all of our subjects, and the students can see how everything in our world is connected.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness