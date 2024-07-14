Statement from Bishop Senior on Political Rally Shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, released the following statement following the political rally shooting in Butler, Pa., on July 13th:

I was shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the shooting yesterday during a rally with former President Trump. Please join me in praying for him, for the others who were injured, and especially for those who lost their lives. Violence is never the answer for political disagreements. I call upon all the people of the Diocese of Harrisburg to pray also for the peaceful resolution of our political differences and for peace in our Country. May our electoral process not be impeded by violence of any kind. Mary, Patroness of the Americas, pray for us!

