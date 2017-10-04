Recapture the Sacredness of Language to Combat Vileness says Bishop Zubik at Red Mass

As guest homilist for the Diocese of Harrisburg’s Red Mass, Bishop David Zubik of Pittsburgh called on politicians, judges, lawyers and clergy gathered for the annual liturgy to recapture the holiness of language in a world where vileness and violence has become the norm.

“We have to reclaim the sacredness of language, the holiness of language,” he said. “To reclaim the beauty of words, and the critical importance of how we speak to each other and how we speak about each other. We need to reclaim the beauty of words because we have made language a weapon, a vicious weapon wielded every day.”

The Red Mass – celebrated this year on Sept. 18 at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg – coincides with the start of the United States Supreme Court’s new term. The Mass takes its name from the red vestments worn by the priests and people to symbolize the Holy Spirit, whose guidance the attendees are seeking as they pursue justice in their daily lives.

Bishop Ronald Gainer served as the principal celebrant.

Bishop Zubik began his homily with parallel stories of the Tower of Babel – in which language divided humanity and became a source of conflict and hatred – and of Pentecost Sunday – when the Holy Spirit came upon the apostles and enabled to speak in different tongues to proclaim the Good News.

At Pentecost, “The holiness of language had been restored [and] Babel was blessedly withdrawn,” Zubik said.

It became the underpinnings, he said, of the message that St. Paul gave to Timothy in the Mass’ First Reading: “I ask that supplications, prayers, petitions, and thanksgivings be offered for…kings and for all in authority, …that in every place [all] should pray, lifting up holy hands, without anger or argument” (I Tim. 2:1-2, 8).

“Paul’s words today have almost become a dare. Or a threat,” Bishop Zubik said, pointing to hateful messages that beleaguer us all.

“Politicians or civic administrators, lawyers or judges, teachers or journalists, athletes, or deacons, priests, bishops, the guy down the block or the gal behind the sales counter, we are all getting it in this day and age,” he said. “Hateful language, obscenities, ad hominem vilification, vicious personal diatribes, demonic accusations.

“Then, there can so often be the anonymous racism, ugly and frightening sexual threats, evil distortions,” he continued. “It has all been there at one time or another if you are active and available on social media. It is even there in your snail mail. Hatred and hateful language—anonymous or not—has gone viral.”

The motivations for it can be anything or nothing, the bishop pointed out.

“Judges and lawyers, deacons, priests and bishops are vilified and sometimes threatened because we stand up for truth and not for conventional wisdom,” he said.

Vulgarity-laden discourse has become the new normal, “a profound obscenity that becomes ho-hum with its sheer common use. But I believe the link is direct between such routine obscenity and the vileness of our discourse among each other,” Bishop Zubik reflected.

“We live in times when public racial and sexual slurs, public bigotry, public anti-Semitism, public anti-Catholicism, public hate have become part of the conversation. It all goes together in one vile stew that has made such language normative.”

He pointed to the ugliness and horror that took place in Charlottesville, Va., several weeks ago.

“I heard and saw things coming out of Charlottesville several weeks ago that 50 years ago as a seminarian I hoped I would never see, hear or feel again in my lifetime,” Bishop Zubik said. “I was wrong. So, so wrong!”

He posed the questions:

How did we get from back then, the 1960s, to the here and now?

How did we get back to Babel from Pentecost?

How did we lose the sense of holiness, the sense of the principle of God thriving within every life, and within the great power of words?

How did we return to a place where racism, the KKK, violent shouts and violent words are out in the open and motivating killers?

How can we get back to the point to where we take seriously the advice that Paul gave to Timothy?

“I don’t pretend to have a clear answer to the ‘why’ or to the ‘how,’” Bishop Zubik said. “Why are hateful expressions, vile language, crude insults employed even by the allegedly righteous—not just the self-righteous—acceptable in public discourse now?”

“I do know that the language of hate in the last 20 years has exploded in our popular culture, in our political culture, in our social media culture. We exist in a culture that celebrates hate—uses it, embraces it, employs it,” he said.

“But that cannot be us, followers of Jesus Christ and respective and respectful of our prayerful gathering tonight—we who are entrusted with protecting and advancing the common good,” he cautioned. “As a matter of fact, it is our responsibility as leaders, as members of the bench and bar, as deacons, priests and bishops—every one of us, all of us—to address hatred and hateful language.”

“We need to recapture the sacredness of language, the holiness of the words we use,” Bishop Zubik reiterated. “It is through words that we express life; it is through words that we express all that we love, all that we hold close, and Who we fundamentally believe in, namely, Jesus the Christ. We must not compromise the sacred gift, the holiness of language.

“And the best way to recapture the sacredness of language, the holiness of the words we use,” he said, “is to bow before the Word made flesh, to drop to our own knees in acknowledgement of Jesus our Savior.”

The Red Mass is organized by the St. Thomas More Society of Central Pennsylvania, an organization of lawyers, judges, lawmakers, students of law and others in the legal profession that offers educational and social opportunities on the faith as they seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit. The society continues to seek new members to further its mission; for more information, visit www.saintthomasmoresociety.com.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness