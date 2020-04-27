Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles and president of the USCCB, recently invited all United States bishop to join him and the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops on May 1 in renewing the consecrations of the two nations to the care of our Blessed Mother.

This act of consecration or entrustment is meant to be a reminder to the faithful of the Blessed Mother’s witness to the Gospel and to ask for her intercession before her Son on behalf of those in need.

Bishop Ronald Gainer invites all clergy and the faithful to join him remotely as he participates in the re-consecration at 3 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, May 1.

Archbishop Gomez will lead a brief liturgy with the prayer of re-consecration. Liturgical guides are available below in both English and Spanish to assist those who wish to participate.

The re-consecration will be live streamed on the USCCB website (www.usccb.org/consecration) and social media channels, and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ website (lacatholics.org/consecration).

Pope Francis, in this letter on the Holy Rosary, has also urged the faithful to “rediscover the beauty of praying the Rosary at home.” We encourage you to use this May, the month of Mary, to rediscover the beauty of the Rosary for yourself. For those looking for a simple guide on how to pray the Rosary, here is a great resource from the Knights of Columbus.

Liturgical Guide (English)

Liturgical Guide (Spanish)