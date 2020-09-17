Each religious education program developed its own plan specific to its location, in following the Diocesan guidelines. Highlights include specific plans for cleaning; minimized number of students and catechists present, to allow for social distancing; and the use of properly-worn face masks.

“Planning for this year involved the guidelines and then thinking through things like the size of our program, the resources we have, and if we could effectively implement all the cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing protocols,” Krakowski said. “We also had to think about parish families and how they would receive the options.”

“We really tried to take a holistic look at all the options and factors, and make the best decision for our parish,” she said.

What resulted for St. Matthew’s is a hybrid program of in-person and at-home religious education. Students in second and eighth grade – sacramental years for first Holy Communion and Confirmation – will meet at the parish education center one Sunday a month. The remaining classes will meet in person every other month. The weeks that St. Matthew’s 75 students aren’t in class, they’ll be expected to work through lessons at home.

“At-home learning will take place with parental assistance,” Krakowski said.

Students will be given their classroom textbook and supplemental activities, and parents will be provided with guidance and expectations of what should be accomplished when classes begin Oct. 4.

Krakowski acknowledges that moving roughly 75 percent of the program into homes can have its challenges and even pitfalls.

“Safety is at the forefront of our thinking, but we also understand that there are some downfalls and challenges with remote learning. People get isolated and sometimes unmotivated when everything is online,” she said.

“There are some households where everything we ask for will be done, but on the opposite end of the spectrum, there will be some families, sadly, where not a lot will happen,” Krakowski acknowledged. “We know there will be all different levels of engagement with the at-home learning. That’s the challenge of the hybrid model.”

Yet, the model of learning at home can also bring the added bonus of family engagement.

“The hybrid model offers an opportunity for families to engage in a way they haven’t before in their child’s religious education, and have conversations on the faith that they might not have had before, she said.”

At Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Lebanon and Our Lady of Fatima Mission in Jonestown, religious education programs are taking a similar approach, with 75 percent of classes taking place at home.