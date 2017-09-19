Renowned Pro-Life Leader to Keynote Pro-Life Banquet

Emmy®-award winning creative pro­fessional and Radiance Foundation co-founder Ryan Bomberger will be the key­note speaker at the 2017 Celebrate Life Banquet, to be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Hotel Radisson Harrisburg in Camp Hill.

Ryan refers to himself as part of the one percent used to justify abortion 100% of the time. His birth mother was raped, yet lovingly chose to continue her pregnancy and place him for adoption. He was adopt­ed by a loving Lancaster County Christian couple at six weeks of age and raised in a multi-racial house with six brothers and six sisters (ten of whom were also adopted).

Ryan went on to graduate from Messiah College, marry his wife Bethany, and adopt two children. In 2009, Ryan and Bethany founded the Radiance Foundation to illu­minate hope-inducing, life-transforming truth. Through the Radiance Foundation, Ryan has been a leader in the national ef­forts to expose and defund Planned Parent­hood and share the truth that every life has value and purpose.

In addition to the keynote address by Ryan Bomberger, the banquet will feature other pro-life heroes. Rachel’s Vineyard founder Dr. Theresa Burke will receive the 2017 Pennsylvania Pro-Life Leader­ship Award for her leadership in bringing post-abortion healing to women and men suffering from the trauma of abortion. Dr. Burke has grown Rachel’s Vineyard from its foundation with four offices in Philadel­phia to an international organization in 80 countries with programs translated into 37 languages. The Reverend Dr. Herbert H. Lusk II, who founded the Hope Pregnancy Center in Philadelphia and is dedicated to ending the Black genocide of abortion, will receive the 2017 Pennsylvania Pro-Life Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ryan has written a book entitled “Not Equal: Civil Rights Gone Wrong,” in which he tackles the issues of abortion, adoption, and Planned Parenthood, among others. He recently shared his passion for the right to life at the 2017 March for Life and at the National Right to Life Conven­tion.

The Celebrate Life Banquet benefits the life-saving work of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation Education Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization that is the state affiliate of the National Right to Life Committee. Everyone is invited to reserve seats and sponsorships at http://www.paprolife.org/state-events or by calling 717-541-0034.