Resurrection Students Give a Token of Encouragement to Cancer Patients

Love. Strength. Hope. Peace. Courage.

These are some of the sentiments fourth grade students at Resurrection Catholic School in Lancaster are sharing with patients at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute through a special project inspired by a more than 40-year friendship.

When Cindy Redman Haldeman, an executive assistant at Lancaster General Health, was facing a cancer diagnosis, her old high school friend Sylvia Buller, a teacher at Resurrection, reached out offering prayers and support. But Buller didn’t stop there.

Each year, Buller leads her class in a service project. This year, in honor of Cindy and other friends and family members facing the challenges of cancer, students chose to paint rocks with colorful designs and words of comfort and inspiration. Students presented their gift to Cancer Institute representatives who will distribute to patients receiving chemotherapy and other services at the center’s Infusion Center.