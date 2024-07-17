Diocese Announces Retirement of CFO, Appointment of Successor

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Today, the Diocese of Harrisburg is announcing the retirement of our Chief Financial Officer, Donald J. Kaercher, and the appointment of his successor, Michael Gillis. Kaercher’s final day as CFO will be October 31, 2024, with Gillis stepping into the role on November 1.

“Don has dedicated over 15 years of service to the Diocese of Harrisburg as our CFO, while also serving as the CEO of Harrisburg Catholic Administrative Services. He has been instrumental in improving the overall business functions of the Diocese and in navigating our reorganization. While I only worked with Don for a short time, I have been impressed with his financial oversight and deep-rooted love for the Catholic faith. I express my gratitude for his service to the Diocese and wish him every blessing as he enters this next chapter,” said Bishop Timothy C. Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg. “I also welcome Michael Gillis, who has served as our Controller, to the role of CFO. In his time with the Diocese, Mike has demonstrated a thorough understanding of financial management which, combined with his more than 20 years of experience, have prepared him well for this new role.”

“It is with a blend of gratitude and nostalgia that it is time for me to embark on a new chapter in my journey, but serving the Diocese of Harrisburg and HCAS over these 15 years has been a privilege and an honor that I will forever remember. Over that time, I have been fortunate to work alongside incredibly dedicated individuals who are deeply committed to our faith and our shared mission and values. For that, I am profoundly grateful. I am also proud of the many accomplishments and contributions I have made during my tenure. Looking forward, I am fully committed to facilitating a seamless transition during my remaining time and, on that note, I’d like to express my congratulations to Mike Gillis, as my successor. I am confident that the Diocese of Harrisburg and HCAS will continue to thrive under his leadership and the collective efforts of our talented team,” said Kaercher. “Lastly, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Bishop Senior, the various consultative bodies, our priests, and all my colleagues for your unwavering support, guidance, and camaraderie throughout my tenure. It has been an honor to work alongside such exceptional individuals who are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of others by spreading the Gospel.”

Commenting on his appointment, Gillis said, “I am honored and thankful to step into the role of Chief Financial Officer for the Diocese of Harrisburg. I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me. This opportunity allows me to contribute to the mission of the Diocese in a meaningful way, ensuring financial stewardship, transparency, and sustainability. I am committed to serving the parishioners of our Diocese with integrity and dedication. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team to support and advance our community’s spiritual and financial well-being.”

Kaercher joined the Diocese in 2009 as its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Harrisburg Catholic Administrative Services, the administrative/business operations arm of the Diocese. He has an impressive record of accomplishments during his more than 15 years with the Diocese, including improving our overall business functions, streamlining operations, instituting programs and operations to reduce operating losses, improving the business function relationship between the Diocese and the parishes and Catholic schools, and overseeing the Diocesan risk management program, resulting in improved coverage and premium reductions.

Gillis joined the Diocese in 2023 and has more than 20 years of fiscal management experience. Throughout his career, Gillis has managed audits, developed and implemented accounting policies and procedures to better report and control costs, has overseen the financial operations of a region of hospitals, and developed procedures leading to more efficient operations. Prior to joining the Diocese, Gillis was the Regional Controller/Director of Accounting, Rehab Division for Select Medical Corporation. Gillis and his family are members of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg.

The Diocese plans to begin recruiting for a new Controller in the coming days. Those who may be interested in the position should visit the careers page of our website at www.hbgdiocese.org/careers.

