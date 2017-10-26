Retrouvaille, A Lifeline for Marriages – January 12-14

Is there stress in your marriage?

Retrouvaille is a program for married couples who feel bored, disillusioned, frustrated or angry in their marriage. Some experience coldness. Others experience conflict in their relationship. Most don’t know how to change the situation or even communicate with their spouse about it.

Retrouvaille has helped tens of thousands of couples experiencing difficulties in their marriage. In the Diocese of Harrisburg, the program is under the auspices of the Office of Family and Respect Life Ministries.

For confidential information about the program, or to register for a Retrouvaille weekend January 12-14 in Mechanicsburg, call 1-800-470-2230 or visit www.HelpOurMarriage.com.