Ricman Fly’s Focus Was on School as Family of Faith

Retiring Principal of St. Patrick School, Carlisle

Stationed in Germany while serving in the United States Air Force, Captain Ricman Fly decided to go on a cruise of the Mediterranean with some of his fellow servicemen. The tour made a stop in Jerusalem, where Captain Fly approached the section of the great Western Wall where visitors place handwritten prayers into its cracks.

That day, Captain Fly – then a bachelor – slid a slip of paper into the wall with the following prayer: “God, one day I would like to have a lot of children.”

He would eventually marry, and God blessed him and his wife, Laura, with a daughter, Darby.

As well as the 300 or so students who enliven St. Patrick School in Carlisle each year.

Mr. Fly is retiring from his position as principal, after serving 12 years there.

“It was a very difficult decision to retire, and I’m going to miss this,” he told The Catholic Witness while sitting in his office as the school year drew to a close.

That’s because of the family-like bonds that exist at St. Patrick School, situated on Marsh Drive, where Mr. Fly has treated students as though they were his own children.

“In my time here, I’ve tried to make sure that the atmosphere is very much like a family,” Mr. Fly remarked. “I want the kids to be happy that they’re coming to school, and the parents comfortable sending them here.”

“We’re a friendly, family-oriented, Catholic school. The parents just want the best for their children, and that’s what we want, too,” he said.

Each day, without fail – whether in sun, rain, wind or snow – Mr. Fly has stood in the parking lot to greet students as they arrive and to send them off at the end of the day.

Walking the school halls, lined with student artwork and accomplishments, he has greeted children by name, spoken to them about their schoolwork and hobbies, and sent them off with a hug or a pat on the back.

“My hope for the future of St. Patrick School is that it continues to flourish, that Catholic education in general continues to flourish,” Mr. Fly reflected. “We’re optimistic for our future and the outlook we have here for the students we serve. We fill a very important niche in our society.”

Although his 12 years as principal of St. Patrick’s was the only job he has ever had in education, Mr. Fly has long recognized the value of Catholic schools.

While living in San Angelo, Texas, in the early 2000s, he and his wife sent their daughter, Darby, to Catholic school, where Mr. Fly served as president of the Parent-Teacher Association. He had been retired as a Colonel from the Air Force by the time Darby entered school, and he eventually earned a degree in elementary education.

He felt called to serve in a Catholic school.

“I had served my country, and now there was a call to serve my faith,” Mr. Fly reflected.

Searching for principal openings, he found one at St. Patrick School and applied. He had heard good things about the Carlisle area from fellow service personnel who had been stationed in the area.

Following a first-round interview with Immaculate Heart of Mary Sister Sue Ann Steves, then the Diocesan Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Fly arrived at St. Patrick School for an interview with the pastor at the time, then-Father William Waltersheid, who is now Auxiliary Bishop of Pittsburgh.

“I loved the school right off the bat,” Mr. Fly said.

“I do remember how much it sunk in during the first week that we have all these students and families who are relying on us,” he recalled. “It really hit me that they have faith in us to educate their children academically and spiritually.”

From his first day on the job, he saw the commitment of the faculty and staff to the ministry of Catholic education.

“They have reinforced their dedication every day. That has been very inspirational and very gratifying,” he said.

Of the programs and initiatives St. Patrick School has undertaken during his tenure, Mr. Fly counts the school’s designation as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2007 as the pinnacle. The prestigious award is based on a school’s overall academic excellence, and demonstration that all students can achieve to high levels.

“It’s really quite an accomplishment for the hard work of our kids, the dedication of our staff, and the support that the parents and the parish give us. I’m very proud of that, and that we were the first elementary school in the diocese to achieve it,” Mr. Fly said.

The recognition is given by the United States Department of Education to only 50 schools each year. In the Diocese of Harrisburg, Trinity High School in Camp Hill, St. Joseph School in Mechanicsburg and St. Joan of Arc School in Hershey are also National Blue Ribbon Schools.

St. Patrick’s students also enjoy a state-of-the-art computer lab, a computer bank and SmartBoard in each classroom, as well as the advantages of using the parish’s Reverend Andrew J. Fontanella Parish Activity Center, and an outdoor eight-lane track made possible by an anonymous donor.

Most important is the school’s connection to the parish church – a direct link by an internal hallway that creates a seamless transition between church and school and reinforces the school’s Catholic identity.

Students attend the parish’s Friday morning Mass, and serve as greeters, altar servers, lectors and gift bearers.

They also participate in services like the Stations of the Cross, a May Crowning of a statue of the Blessed Mother, the blessing of pets on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, and Masses on holy days of obligation.

Father William Forrey, pastor, and the parochial vicar – most recently Father Donald Bender, who is now the new pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Enola – frequently visit classrooms and connect with students and staff.

“Here, students are educated in an environment that allows us to talk about Jesus Christ and the importance of him in our lives and our expression of Christian charity,” Mr. Fly reflected.

“Frankly, the school sells itself. Just walk through the school on any day, and you’ll get the vibe of a family of faith,” he said. ‘We’ve been here since 1947, and we’ve been showing up for work every day since then.”

Although Mr. Fly’s working days at St. Patrick School have come to a close, his presence will remain. He’d like to serve in a volunteer capacity, and will continue to support students in their extra-curricular activities, such as stage productions, athletic events and fund-raisers.

“It’s been a real honor and so gratifying to be part of the lives of the children and their families. We share in their joys, and every now and then we share in a heartbreak. It’s been a blessing from God to work here, and I thank him every day,” Mr. Fly said.

“I’ll be a Celtic forever.”

(For information about St. Patrick School in Carlisle, visit www.spscarlisle.us or call 717-249-4826.)

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness