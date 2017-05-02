Roshan’s Story: From Refugee Camp to Counselor

The conditions at the Sanischare Bhutanese refugee camp in Nepal were dreadful.

Families lived in bamboo huts that were less than 1,000 square feet. The scant dwellings lacked heat, electricity and plumbing. Rain trickled through the inadequate roofs, turning the huts’ interiors to mud.

Water came from taps that discharged twice a day for two hours at a time. Proper clothing was scant. Food was rationed by the number of members in a family, often five kilograms (just over 11 pounds) per person every two weeks.

Malnutrition and disease threatened the wellbeing of refugees, as did the occasional fire or flood.

The Sanischare camp is one of six camps established in Nepal by the UNHCR in the early 1990s, in response to the tens of thousands of Bhutanese people forced to flee their native land.

Known as Lhotshampas (“southerners”), this group of Nepali language-speaking Bhutanese people had registered in the refugee camps during the ethnic cleansing carried out by the king of Bhutan, who enacted a “One Nation, One People” policy in an attempt to eradicate the culture, religion and language of Bhutan’s minority groups.

Faced with imprisonment, loss of livelihood, torture and even death if they rejected the king’s policy, more than 107,000 Lhotshampas sought refuge in the camps of Nepal.

Among them was Roshan Khadka.

In 1992, Roshan arrived at Sanischare with his parents and brother. He was eight months old.

He would remain at the camp for 18 years, knowing nothing but life as a refugee, until resettlement through Catholic Charities brought him to an utterly new life in Harrisburg.

“It was a very miserable childhood. Very deprived,” Roshan told The Catholic Witness during an interview at Catholic Charities’ Immigration and Refugee Services’ offices in Harrisburg. “I would never have imagined this life. I couldn’t even envision it!”

In 2007, the UNHCR and various partners announced plans to resettle the Bhutanese refugees into various receiving countries. The International Organization for Migration began screening the refugees and receiving preferences for where they would like to resettle.

Roshan’s parents, formerly successful farmers with plentiful land and cattle before fleeing their homeland, opted for the United States. When they arrived in Harrisburg in 2009, they were greeted by Catholic Charities’ Immigration and Refugee Services. The program provided the family with an apartment, furnishings, clothing and food, accesses to immunizations and social benefits, as well as practical lessons like using appliances and calling for taxi service.

“I remember that we didn’t know how to turn on the stove. We didn’t understand what a freezer was. They had to show us how to work the toilet.” Roshan said. “There was a huge gap as far as technological advancement. All of a sudden, we were here, and it was very hard to adjust from life in a camp. Imagine our surprise when we got into an elevator!”

“We were amazed at how easy it was to get all this food whenever you wanted it, how to drive, learning the road system,” he said. “Here, there is everything you could want. If you work hard, you can get a computer, a car, a home. You can get an education if you work for it.”

Catholic Charities assisted Roshan’s father and brother in securing a job so that the family could get on the path to self-sufficiency. The program’s goal is for resettled families to be self-sufficient within three months of their arrival. Ninety percent of the refugees resettled through Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Harrisburg are gainfully employed within their first 90 days, according to the program’s statistics.

The program resettles refuges from such countries as Bhutan, Nepal, Syria, China and South Korea, with the goal of self-sufficiency. It works with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, which liaises with the Department of State, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services to classify and vet refugees.

Roshan, who was taught English through the U.N. and the Red Cross in the refugee camp’s school – which he attended until tenth grade – enrolled at Central Dauphin East High School shortly after his family’s arrival. After graduating in 2011, he took classes at Harrisburg Area Community College for two years before transferring to Penn State Harrisburg. He received a degree in psychology from its School of Behavioral Sciences and Education this past December.

“It’s the main reason why our parents decided to resettle in the United States, even though they didn’t know the language. They sacrificed their social life in order to see their children in school and learning to make a better life,” Roshan said.

According to the UNHCR and the U.S. Refugee Processing Center, more than 92,000 Bhutanese refugees have resettled in the United States, accounting for 85 percent of the 108,513 who were taken for third-country resettlement after the program was introduced in 2007.

Today, approximately 10,000 Bhutanese refugees remain in the camps, most of whom are the elderly who have lost their support network through the resettlement of family members.

Members of the Bhutanese community in Harrisburg continue to make progress, working steady jobs, owning businesses, and furthering their education. Language and cultural differences remain a challenge, and are among the reasons why Roshan now serves at Catholic Charities’ Immigration and Refugee Services two days a week, where he assists refugees in job development.

“I want to make a difference in communities, in families, in society,” he said. “It is very hard when you do not know where to call for services, how to call for a cab, where to go to apply for a job. When I completed high school, there was no one I could ask in Nepali, in my culture, which college to go to, and how to do it. That’s why I decided to come to Catholic Charities to help other people.”

(For more information on the work of Catholic Charities’ Immigration and Refugee Services, visit www.cchbg.org/get-help/immigration-refugee-services/.)

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness