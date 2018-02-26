Sacred Heart Parish Lewisburg Expresses Faith during Mission Trip to Sister Parish

From AD 52 to 57, St. Paul devoted a good portion of time and effort to raising money. I find it interesting that his special collection was not a local one. Paul petitions Gentile believers in Macedonia, Galatia, Asia Minor, and Achaia. The destination of these funds was nowhere near their origin; rather, it was to the poor Hebrew Christians in Jerusalem who, due to persecution, famine and exile, found themselves dependent on churches elsewhere in the world.

I bring up this particular collection because it demonstrates that from the very beginning, the Church was an institution whose resources knew no borders. Through the international efforts of the apostles, local Christian communities understood that the distribution of their tithes was not confined to their own congregation or location. Just as the proclamation of the Gospel spanned time and space, so too did the family of God and all its resources.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg, following the example of St. Paul and the other apostles, continues this particular expression of faith through its long-distance relationship with our sister parish, Immaculate Conception, in Haiti. Recently, seven parishioners made their journey to personally ensure the delivery of school supplies and the funds needed to continue expanding the school and parish center. Together with Father Junior and the Pastoral Council of Immaculate Conception, we continue to fulfill the call to live as a Church without borders, instilling hope for Christians in Haiti who are among the poorest in the world.

In Haiti, we were welcomed and treated as family from the first greeting to the last goodbye, and the feeling was mutual. From the outset, it was apparent that Father Junior and the pastoral council have been good stewards of all that God has entrusted to them. The parish center, which also contains a rectory which allows Father to live near his parishioners, is 25% complete and livable. In fact, we also were able to stay with him and have our meals there together.

In addition, the foundation for the remainder of the school building and the other half of the rectory were already laid. While waiting for the next building project to start, Father is growing green beans inside the foundation because the soil is contained and will not run off. They have also expanded the school to include the next age group, and when the first floor is complete with two other rooms, others will be added.

Father Junior gratefully received the much-needed school supplies, and gave us time to get acquainted with teachers and students. It was a joyful time as we presented t-shirts, toothbrushes, toothpaste, candy and some Beanie Babies as gifts. We had time to play with the children in the yard, sing songs, and learn some French. Equally edifying was our time with the pastoral council, in which we emphasized our common mission as sister parishes. Each of us was grateful for the other and the mutual exchange of spiritual and material goods for building up the kingdom of God.

We also reiterated the essential understanding that what they have received from us was a gift from God and that, although the resources were acquired at Sacred Heart in Lewisburg, they already belonged to our brothers and sisters in Haiti. We were merely the instruments of God bringing what was needed where God wanted it in the first place.

In particular, I was privileged to serve at Father Junior’s side during Mass in my capacity as deacon. Although I did not know French very well or any Kreyol, I could still assist at the altar. Father did, however, encourage me to read the Gospel in French on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord; so, with Stacy Mastrolia’s assistance, I learned the passage in French and was able to present it with full knowledge of what I was reading. The video can be found at http://www.sacredheartofjesus.org/sister-parish-in-haiti on the left side of the screen under “Haiti 2018.”

One final highlight among so many others which captured the theme of our voyage was a visit with the local bishop, Msgr. Pean, who was so welcoming and humble. He embraced us as his own and declared, “We are family.” He received us in his own home and served us some refreshments himself. He spent at least an hour of his day with us and we cherished his encouraging words, the welcoming atmosphere, and the personal blessing he bestowed on us before our departure.

We are family, indeed. We are a Church without borders. The good news of Christ, the kingdom of God, cannot be contained, nor can its resources. I pray many others come to receive the kind of blessing that a trip to our sister parish offers. Even more so, I hope we all appreciate the privilege of sharing the gifts we have from God as St. Paul and the early gentile Churches did with the poor and suffering in Jerusalem.

(Deacon Amarante serves at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg. The commentary printed here is used with permission from the blog he wrote for the parish.)

By Deacon Greg Amarante, Special to The Witness