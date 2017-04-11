Sacred Heart School Lewistown Display Care and Service as Bishop Visits

Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Lewistown might be the diocese’s smallest school, but it’s big on prayer, caring and service as part of its education.

“Everyone from the alumni and teachers to the parents and students are what make this school special,” said Dr. Joseph Maginnis, principal.

One of Sacred Heart’s bigger projects is a food drive for Veterans, an effort that involves the local community in tandem with the school, located in Mifflin County, on the diocese’s northwestern edge.

Students and parents visit stores to ask for their involvement in the food drive, and leave behind empty boxes to be filled with donations. Later, they return to pick up the boxes and then bring together all the items for sorting, assembly and distribution.

“The students make such a great effort in this service project, and I can’t say enough about their care for others,” Dr. Maginnis said.

He spoke highly of Sacred Heart graduates as well, who serve on the school board, volunteer in various capacities, and are among dedicated donors “who come through for us every year.”

The school community shared the fruits of its faith-based education with Bishop Ronald Gainer on March 23, as he visited Sacred Heart to celebrate Mass and sit at the center of a question-and-answer session with the students.

“We’re excited and pleased that the bishop visited with us,” Dr. Maginnis said. “Sacred Heart School is a lovely, happy, peaceful place, and we want to share that with everyone. I’m in love with this place. The kids really make it a great school.”

(For information about Sacred Heart of Jesus School, visit www.sacredheartschool.com or call 717-248-5351.)

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness