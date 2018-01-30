Born into the wealthy Drexel family of Philadelphia, Saint Katharine Drexel dedicated her life and inheritance to the care of the poor. Initially, as a lay person she financed Indian missions in the western part of the country. When she asked Pope Leo XIII for assistance from missionaries, he urged her to become a missionary. She completed her novitiate at the convent of the Sisters of Mercy, Pittsburgh and, in 1891, founded the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, an order dedicated to work among the Native-American and African-American poor.

Within the Diocese of Harrisburg, the Order provided religious training for the Catholic children at the Carlisle Indian School, the first off-reservation school for Native-Americans. Pupils there included the outstanding athlete Jim Thorpe. Saint Katharine Drexel visited Carlisle many times.

Saint Katharine was canonized by Pope John Paul II in October 2000.